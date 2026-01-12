London shows diversity as a strength says Sadiq Khan, hitting back at Trump

Highlights

London's murder rate drops to lowest level per capita since records began.

Khan says London is 2.5 times safer than New York, 12 times safer than Chicago.

Mayor refuses to tell women what to wear, rejecting burka ban proposal.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has responded to Donald Trump's recent attacks, suggesting the US president "hates" the capital because it demonstrates diversity as a strength rather than weakness.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Khan, calling him a "nasty person" who has done a "terrible job". The president recently claimed there are "no-go" areas for police in London and told the BBC recently "Look at the crime you have in London. Today you have people being stabbed in the ass or worse."

However, Khan pointed to new figures showing London's murder rate has fallen to its lowest level per capita since records began.

Speaking on Times Radio, he said, "In terms of homicides and murders, I'm really happy to compare London to any state in the USA.

We are two-and-a-half times safer than New York, five times safer than Los Angeles, 12 times safer than Chicago and Houston."

The mayor emphasised the importance of "rebutting the untruths and distortions with facts" as social media perceptions impact London's global image.

Khan believes Trump and Vice President JD Vance oppose London because "we are a progressive city, a liberal city, a diverse city, a successful city. We have shown diversity as a strength not a weakness."

When asked about advice for New York's new mayor Zohran Mamdani on dealing with Trump, Khan responded simply, "Don't let bullies win.

The mayor declined to confirm whether he would seek a fourth term in 2028, saying it would be "an indulgence to focus on my personal ambition rather than this city."

On other matters, Khan backed Metropolitan Police arrests of anyone chanting "globalise the intifada" at demonstrations.

He rejected Reform UK's Laila Cunningham's call for a burka ban, stating "As a man, it's just wrong for me to tell women what to wear or what not to wear. It's a choice for individual women to make."