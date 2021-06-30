Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951

News

Sadiq Khan: I won’t waste my time with anti-vaxxers

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, speaking to NHS vaccination staff during a visit to Chelsea F.C. pop up vaccine hub on June 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

FOR months those against taking the Covid vaccines have been spreading fake news about the vaccine.

They include false claims that the Covid vaccine contains pork, and so they cannot be taken by Muslims. In WhatsApp messages, south Asians have been told the vaccine will make women infertile. Others simply do not trust the government.

London mayor Sadiq Khan made clear his dislike of “anti-vaxxers”.

“Some of these anti-vaxxers, you can’t have a dialogue with these people so they’re not worth engaging with,” he said.

“I’m not gonna waste my time with them because I may amplify their messages.

“We don’t want to amplify the lies and the fake news that they have. Instead, what I do is I engage with those who are hesitant, and I’d ask them what their concerns are. Then I’d signpost them to people they trust. They trust their GP. They trust their community pharmacist. Ask them what their views are in relation to vaccines, and the reality is, these vaccines are robustly tested.”

Mosques, temples and celebrities have been at the forefront of trying to persuade south Asians to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.

While uptake is improving, it still needs to be better among south Asians. Analysis by Eastern Eye suggests that as of June 20, 67 per cent of Asian or Asian British had had their first vaccination.

Of these, almost 1.5 million or 64 per cent have returned for their second jab. That means while almost 43 per cent have both doses and are considered “fully protected”.

In the past, Khan told Eastern Eye that the government was not working with him.

But the London mayor praised the vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi for the work that they are now doing together.

“The good news is initially the issue was anti-vaxxers, Covid deniers, and that was one of the reasons for the hesitancy. What we see is that gap narrowing because of the great work taking place across our community. What we see now is people who aren’t sure, they need to be reassured. There are legitimate questions that need to be answered, and what we’re trying to do is to answer their questions.”

NHS England told Eastern Eye that it hoped take-up would continue to rise because of upcoming jab appointments and the government’s move to open vaccinations to over-18s.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Batley leaflet ‘dog whistle racism’
News
Bangladesh to deploy army to administer strict lockdown
PAKISTAN
Pakistan to ‘outsource pilot licensing tests to British company’
SRI LANKA
Delta variant can ‘override Sri Lanka soon’
UK
Dr Nikita Kanani thanks Garavi Gujarat
UK
Islamophobia on rise in Scotland: Inquiry
UK
‘End bubbles to stop student disruption’
News
Bangladesh ranked 53rd in Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 
US
US study reveals India’s Covaxin is effective against Alpha, Delta variants
News
US ships 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
UK will be able to ‘live with Covid’, says Johnson, as cases rise…
News
India’s Covid crisis reveals signs of internal dissent against Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Batley leaflet ‘dog whistle racism’
UK unveils Subsidy Control Bill to help businesses post Brexit
Bangladesh to deploy army to administer strict lockdown
Pakistan to ‘outsource pilot licensing tests to British company’
Sadiq Khan: I won’t waste my time with anti-vaxxers
Our top 10 iconic fashion moments – Your Host Sethee…