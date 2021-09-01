Sadiq Khan favours war memorial for Muslim soldiers

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has backed the plans to build a memorial in London in honour of Muslim soldiers who fought for Britain and laid down their lives for the country in the two World Wars.

He said a “prominent national memorial” would help learn more about the sacrifices made by the war heroes while safeguarding the country.

“The incredible contribution that Muslim soldiers have made, and continue to make, to the British Armed Forces deserves to be commemorated and celebrated,” he said.

“It is only right that those who have given their lives for our country are recognised and honoured by a prominent national monument and that the public is able to learn more about the sacrifices made by these brave men and women for our country,” he said, according to a Yahoo News report.

The minister of state for defence, Baroness Annabel Goldie, concurred with Khan.

The National Muslim War Memorial Trust which is involved in creating awareness about the contribution of Muslims to the UK said the brave soldiers are yet to get the recognition they deserve.

Trust chairman Lord Mohamed Iltaf Sheikh, however, acknowledged that the campaign for building a memorial is getting a positive response. He also appreciated the mayor for supporting the initiative.

“We very much hope to draw attention to and get more public recognition for the sacrifices made by Muslim personnel in the British Armed Forces. I am grateful for all the support our campaign is getting”.

“The support of the London Mayor is particularly significant as the first memorial will be located in the capital,” he said, according to the report.