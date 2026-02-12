Sadiq Khan plans city-wide licensing policy to revive London's nightlife

Highlights

Mayor Sadiq Khan prepares city-wide licensing policy to bypass 32 boroughs' individual rules.

Soho earmarked for pedestrianisation following successful pandemic car-free trial.

Move aims to extend opening hours and boost outdoor dining amid hospitality crisis.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has laid the groundwork for a city-wide licensing policy that could see the return of alfresco dining to London this summer and enable pedestrianisation of central areas including Soho.

The initiative would allow the mayor to make decisions without intervention from the 32 boroughs and the City of London, all of which currently maintain different licensing policies.

Soho has faced particular calls for pedestrianisation after streets were temporarily made car-free following the pandemic. Hospitality businesses in the area credit the move for their survival after months without trading.

Architects John Lacey and Russell Potter proposed permanently pedestrianising Soho last October, inspired by summer 2020.

Their plan centred on closing thoroughfares including Old Compton Street and Greek Street to private vehicles while maintaining morning windows for deliveries, services and cleaning.

However, Westminster City Council has resisted further pedestrianisation, citing concerns of local residents and voters.

The council stated at the time: "There have been no consultations or discussions on these proposals and there are categorically no plans from the council to pedestrianise Soho."

The mayor received power to shape licensing from City Hall late last year from the government. This enables him to overturn local council decisions blocking expansion of late-night bars, pubs and restaurants to boost the capital's nightlife and hospitality sector.

Sadiq Khan noted "Too often we've heard from pubs, clubs, music venues, restaurants and others that have struggled to get the licences they need to succeed.

That's why I'm working to create a system that will end the 'licensing postcode lottery' and work for businesses, boroughs and Londoners alike."

Industry pressures mount

Alongside the consultation came guidance changes to local authorities across the capital to "consider the impact on the economy and encouraging growth when making licensing decisions, ensuring more support is given to nightlife and hospitality venues".

The scheme hopes to result in later opening hours and more outdoor dining in London, with plans to roll out to other parts of the country if successful, including Birmingham and Manchester.

Hospitality and nightlife industries have faced increased challenges recently, including outdated licensing rules and complex processes, worsened by higher energy bills, labour shortages, soaring food inflation and reduced customer spending.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, stated "The unfortunate reality is that rising costs across employment, energy, food and drink continue to rise and many businesses have fallen victim, shutting their doors for good.

That's before the sector experiences staggering business rates increases in April, which will push up bills by 54 per cent for the average restaurant over three years."

Westminster City Council has been approached for comment.