  • Thursday, November 14, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Sadiq Khan calls Trump ‘racist’

He added that Trump’s policies were “sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and racist”

Sadiq Khan (L) and Donald Trump. (BEN STANSALL,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has openly criticised the US president-elect Donald Trump, saying that the latter’s previous attacks on him were racially motivated.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast just before the US election, Khan claimed that Trump’s critiques were driven by his background, skin colour, and religious beliefs.

“If I wasn’t this colour skin, if I wasn’t a practising Muslim, he wouldn’t have come for me,” he was quoted as saying.

The British Asian leader added that Trump’s policies were “sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, racist,” highlighting his broader concerns about the president-elect’s leadership approach.

This isn’t the first time the two leaders have clashed. Trump, during his presidency, publicly criticised Khan’s handling of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack and even challenged him to an IQ test, calling Khan “very dumb” and a “stone-cold loser.”

Khan, in turn, described Trump’s style as “hard-right populism.” In a symbolic move, a giant inflatable baby Trump blimp was flown in London during one of Trump’s visits, symbolising Khan’s disapproval of the US leader’s rhetoric.

Khan reflected on the personal impact of Trump’s words, adding, “It affects me, my family. What worries me, though, is…he’s the leader of the free world.”

He stressed that the US, which he described as “a lighthouse” of hope, can also cast “ripples of hate” when its leadership strays from inclusive values.

Despite the clashes, Khan expressed willingness to meet Trump if he visits London, suggesting they explore the city’s diversity together.

Khan invited Trump to experience London’s Pride march, visit a mosque, and see the city’s multicultural communities firsthand. He said, “It is perfectly compatible to be a Westerner and to be a Muslim, to treat women with respect and to be a leader.”

According to Khan, democratic societies benefit from pluralism, despite their differences.

“Of course, we’re not one homogenous society…That’s the joy of a democracy,” the mayor added.

Khan said that, as a leader, it is his duty to speak up when policies negatively impact Londoners and others worldwide. He said, “Would I do it again? Absolutely, because you’ve got to speak the truth with power.”

Related Stories
News

Mixed reactions to John Lewis Christmas ad
News

King Charles turns 76, balancing health and royal duties
News

India’s top court rules against ‘bulldozer justice,’ sets guidelines
News

Alarm as dengue cases rise in Bangladesh
News

Trump names Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence
News

Southport murder trial for accused teen set for January
UK

Post Office to close 115 branches, risking hundreds of jobs
News

Pakistan’s Punjab enforces bans outdoor activities to combat alarming air pollution
News

Rail fare prosecutions under review following criticism
UK

Samarpan Ashram celebrates Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji’s birthday
UK

NHS overhaul to boost efficiency, cut waiting time
News

Urfan Sharif ‘takes full responsibility’ for Sara’s death
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sadiq Khan calls Trump ‘racist’
John Lewis Christmas ad Mixed reactions to John Lewis Christmas ad
King Charles King Charles turns 76, balancing health and royal duties
Study: Anti-diabetes drug in pregnancy linked to restricted foetal growth
bulldozer justice India’s top court rules against ‘bulldozer justice,’ sets guidelines
Alarm as dengue cases rise in Bangladesh