Sadiq Khan: I’d vote against assisted dying bill if I was an MP

The London mayor is the latest high profile figure to come out in opposition to the bill

Sadiq Khan

By: Noah Vickers

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has revealed he has “real concerns” about the assisted dying bill, saying he would vote against the proposed law if he was an MP.

He is the latest high profile figure to come out in opposition to the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill, joining former prime minister Gordon Brown, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, and health secretary Wes Streeting.

Asked for his own view on the issue, Khan said he was worried about the possibility not only of “coercive control” but also about terminally ill people feeling “guilt” about the impact of their condition on others.

“I think the assisted dying bill is an incredibly complicated issue,” the mayor said. “I’ve heard the debate, I’ve read many pieces. I understand there are strong views on either side.

“I also understand there are many people who are undecided. I think it’s really important to respect the views of people on the other side of the debate.

“If I was a member of parliament, I’d be voting against the assisted dying bill. That’s not to say that those who feel strongly in favour of it are wrong.

“I think it’s right that the government has made this a free vote so MPs aren’t being whipped. I think it’s right that it’s a matter of conscience.

“But I’ve got real concerns in relation to the lack of palliative care available to those who are terminally unwell. I’ve got concerns about the state of the NHS, I’ve got concerns about the state of social care provision.

“I am concerned not just about coercive control… [but also] about some of the guilt those who are terminally ill may well have.

“For those reasons, if I had a vote, I’d be voting against.” (Local Democracy Reporting Service