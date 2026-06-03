Sadhvi Suhriday Giri Ji brings Shri Hanumant Katha to devotees across the UK

The Hindu community across the UK was blessed to receive Pujya Sadhvi Suhriday Giri ji thanks to the pravas arranged by Param Shakti Peeth of UK . She brought the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Dharma to British soil through the Shri Hanumant Katha.

With the Divine blessings of Yug Purush Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramanand Giri ji maharaj and Pujya Didimaa Sadhvi Ritambhara ji , the karya of bringing about understanding of projects of Param Shakti Peeth ( PSP) and the divine Maa Sarvamangala Mandir during Shri Hanumant Katha was received well by hundreds of devotees from across the diaspora who have settled in the UK from all parts of the world.





PSP Logo Dr Harsha Jani

The theme of Pujya Sadhvi Suhriday Giri ji’s pravas was Shri Hanumant Katha and so at Swindon Mandir, Ram Mandir Southall, Shri Dham Haveli & Shri Ram Mandir Leicester, Bromley Temple Community Association, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Hounslow and at Shri Sanatan Mandir Pujya Sadhvi Suhriday Giri ji told us the story of Shri Hanuman from birth through to his role as param sevak of Shri Ram with the attributes of devotion (Bhakti), strength (Shakti), and selfless service (Seva). We learnt of the disciplined, perfected mind of Shri Hanuman that has been entirely redirected toward the Seva of Shri Ram.

PSP of UK & Vatsalyagram projects Dr Harsha Jani

Social messages she conveyed were greeted with rapturous applause from the audience.

One of the highlights of Pujya Sadhvi Ji’s UK pravas was a visit to Karuna Manor, a care home for the elderly and an Animal Hospital in Enfield where Pujya Sadhvi ji thanked the staff for their professional level of care. At a Jewish Synagogue Pujya Sadhvi ji discussed the life values the Jewish and Hindu communities have in common.

During interview on Nagrecha Radio and APNA TV Pujya Sadhvi ji told the audience about the Girls Sainik School and other projects of PSP.

PSP of UK & Vatsalyagram projects- Dr Harsha Jani

During the 3 day Shri Hanumant Katha at Shri Sanatan Mandir Wembley we recited Sunderkand and Pujya Sadhvi ji told the devotees through the katha how to overcome obstacles through unwavering focus, adaptability and courage. She weaved together the Hanuman ji storytelling and practical spirituality for modern life. Sadhvi Suhriday Giri Ji emphasised that we must remain rooted in our sanatan values and traditions and at the same time integrate in the UK through civic and political engagement.

Taj Food Logo Dr Harsha Jani

Amongst the many sponsors and sevaks we owe gratitude to, we are delighted to mention Shri Anilbhai and Smt Subhprabha ben of Taj foods UK who sponsored the prasad at Shri Hanumant Katha, The Nagrecha Parivaar, Shri Shashibhai Vekaria ( Vascroft Contractors Ltd UK), Asian Foundation for Help, Shri Sureshbhai Babariya, Pradeep bhai, Shri Suryakant bhai Versani, Shri Prakashbhai Kachhadia, Shri Mahendrabhai Nathwani, Shri Arunbhai Jagani, Shri Rishu Walia, Smt Truptiben Patel,Shri Govind bhai Kerai, Shri Kurjibhai Kerai, Shri Kanjibhai & Shri Rajeshbhai.

We owe gratitude to all supporters and donors.