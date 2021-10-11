Website Logo
  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

SATSANG WITH SADHGURU

Sadhguru: Hatred can move people to do cruel things

By: Eastern Eye Staff

Q: EVEN if the global community decided to dismantle all their weaponry, how can we make sure that there won’t be another Adolf Hitler who will spread violence, death and destruction?

Sadhguru: Adolf Hitler, by himself, was a powerless man. People empowered him, isn’t it? Unfortunately, for ages (not now), most leaders in the world moved people through hatred. If you want to move a group of people to do something and you tell them, “Those people are the problem. If we take care of them, everything will be okay,” people are willing to go and die for it – because there is an enemy.

The more people are revved up with hatred, the quicker they get up and do something. If you create an enemy, you can have whole nations fighting, dying, whatever. But to make people rise into action without creating an enemy takes intelligence, awareness, and tremendous energy – otherwise, it will not happen. When there is an enemy, they get all fired up and go, because of the instinct of self-preservation.

This is a simple trick humanity has fallen for, again and again. It takes place even today. When you create an enemy, even if it is an invisible enemy, people will go into such fear and self-protection that otherwise sensible, socalled simple, peace-loving human beings will kill without any problem. You can just drive them into that.

So, Hitler is a great lesson. We should always remember him, and what we can do to ourselves. If we forget him, we may repeat the same mistake all over again.

People who stood by him were well-educated – doctors, scientists, engineers. They were not idiots, but one’s intelligence can be so easily hijacked, simply by stirring a certain emotion, by creating a certain enemy, just with a certain idea or philosophy.

So never forget Hitler because the same thing may happen again, any moment. I see millions of potential Hitlers all around. It is just that, fortunately, they are not as potent as him. Powerless they are, but by intention there are lots of Hitlers everywhere.

Hitler had a great dream – he wanted to create a super world. And what a disaster!

Probably no individual human being has caused that much pain and suffering in such an organised way, ever before. And I hope nobody else will do it ever after. The man believed he was doing the best thing that can be done to the world.

So, good intentions are not going to save the world – how you are will make the difference. And how you are will change only if you can breathe, walk, sit, do everything joyfully. If you cannot be like this, whatever you do will be poison.

Only when you are pleasant within yourself, you feel pleasant about everything around you. And only when you feel pleasant about everything around you, you move around with a certain sense and value for life around you.

Otherwise, it does not matter how much morality you carry in you, how many scriptures you remember, you will find ways to do the cruelest possible things.

Ranked among the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. Sadhguru was conferred the “Padma Vibhushan”, the Indian government’s highest annual civilian award, in 2017, for exceptional and distinguished service.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Make life receptive, not repetitive
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Hatha Yoga: Building a different kind of toughness
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Pursuit of inner peace is Yoga’s antidote to division
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Divinity does not have a purpose
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Bhakti Yoga transforms one’s emotion from negativity to pleasantness
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru on fundamentals of health
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Yoga activates one’s inner energies
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: If humanity overflows, divinity will follow and serve you
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Sadhana can help you move from a state of ignorance to enlightenment
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
‘Dismantle your self-created walls to increase receptivity’
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Genius or method?
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
From Vedic sciences to ultimate perception
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sadhguru: Hatred can move people to do cruel things
Dhoni cameo helps Chennai down Delhi to reach ninth IPL…
Indian truck drivers keen to grab UK’s short-term visas: report
AQ Khan: Nuclear hero in Pakistan, villain to the West
Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies