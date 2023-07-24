Website Logo
  • Monday, July 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sacha Dhawan on his ‘Wolf’ role: ‘It’s something I haven’t seen on British TV before’

Wolf will air on BBC One and iPlayer on July 31.

Sacha Dhawan (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sacha Dhawan has impressed audiences with an array of characters in his acting career, and now he is set to woo them with yet another powerful role in the much-anticipated BBC show Wolf, bankrolled via Hartswood Films, the production company behind Sherlock and Inside Man.

Wolf features him in the role of Honey, a professional on a job with Rheon’s Molina who, at the start of the series, cons his way into the home of a wealthy family the Anchor-Ferrers. His role in the six-part British crime thriller television series, made for BBC One, BBC Wales, and BBC iPlayer, is going to be far from anything you would have seen him play before on the screen.

Sharing what drew him to the character, Dhawan tells a publication, “When I first read the project, one of the draws was to work with Hartswood Films again and to work with Nikki Wilson, who I had worked with on Doctor Who. The script was a real page-turner and it really wasn’t what I expected. “I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one, I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before.”

He further said, “It’s a really interesting genre, but it also straddles an interesting tone which I really like, especially in my storyline which is drama but also dark comedy and sickly humour.”

Wolf will air on BBC One and iPlayer on July 31.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Big B starts prep for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15
FILM
Filming begins on Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrushabha’
Entertainment
Sunny Deol unveils son Rajveer’s first look from debut film ‘Dono’
NEWS
Anurag Thakur takes a stern view of ‘Oppenheimer’ controversial scene
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Modi remembers “maestro of melody” Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary
FASHION
Rahul Mishra to close India Couture Week 2023
FILM
‘Barbie’ delayed in Pakistan’s Punjab province over ‘objectionable content’
FILM
‘Oppenheimer’ emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India
MUSIC
Remembering Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, a look at his timeless melodies
MUSIC
Teaser for Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic track ‘Heeriye’ out
FILM
Amitabh Bachchan launches trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW