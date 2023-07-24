Sacha Dhawan on his ‘Wolf’ role: ‘It’s something I haven’t seen on British TV before’

Wolf will air on BBC One and iPlayer on July 31.

Sacha Dhawan (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sacha Dhawan has impressed audiences with an array of characters in his acting career, and now he is set to woo them with yet another powerful role in the much-anticipated BBC show Wolf, bankrolled via Hartswood Films, the production company behind Sherlock and Inside Man.

Wolf features him in the role of Honey, a professional on a job with Rheon’s Molina who, at the start of the series, cons his way into the home of a wealthy family the Anchor-Ferrers. His role in the six-part British crime thriller television series, made for BBC One, BBC Wales, and BBC iPlayer, is going to be far from anything you would have seen him play before on the screen.

Sharing what drew him to the character, Dhawan tells a publication, “When I first read the project, one of the draws was to work with Hartswood Films again and to work with Nikki Wilson, who I had worked with on Doctor Who. The script was a real page-turner and it really wasn’t what I expected. “I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one, I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before.”

He further said, “It’s a really interesting genre, but it also straddles an interesting tone which I really like, especially in my storyline which is drama but also dark comedy and sickly humour.”

Wolf will air on BBC One and iPlayer on July 31.