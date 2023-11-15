Sunak suffers major blow as Rwanda migrant scheme declared unlawful

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Sunak’s immigration policy

Rishi Sunak attends the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet at Guildhall, in London, Britain November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday (15) that the government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, dealing a massive blow to prime minister Rishi Sunak’s immigration policy and major election pledge before a vote expected next year.

The court unanimously rejected the government’s appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Sunak’s immigration policy as he prepares to face an election next year, amid concern among some voters about the numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats on Britain’s shores.

Announcing the court’s decision, court president Robert Reed said the five judges involved agreed there were “substantial grounds for believing that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would be at real risk of refoulement”, being sent back to their country of origin.

But he left open the chance the scheme could be resurrected saying “the changes needed to eliminate the risk of refoulement may be delivered in the future, but they have not been shown to be in place now”.

The ruling is a major setback to Sunak’s promise to stop migrants arriving without permission on the south coast of Britain in small boats from Europe.

This year more than 27,000 people have arrived on the southern English coast without permission, after a record 45,755 were detected in 2022.

Originally launched by one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, Sunak argued the plan would deter migrants from making the often perilous journey across the Channel from Europe and thus smash the business model of people traffickers.

Critics, who range from opposition lawmakers as well as some in his own Tory party to church leaders and the United Nations refugee agency, say the policy is flawed, immoral and simply will not work. Even King Charles is reported by media to have voiced concern.

The ruling has taken on even greater political significance in coming days after he sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, a popular figure on his party’s right-wing whose remit included dealing with immigration.

(Reuters)