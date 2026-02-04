Skip to content
Russo Brothers confirm Chris Evans’ Captain America remains central to 'Avengers' future

The film is expected to explore Steve’s life beyond the battlefield

Russo Brothers

The Russos described Captain America’s arc as personally meaningful

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 04, 2026
Steve Rogers is not done yet

Chris Evans is preparing to step back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, with the Russo Brothers confirming that Captain America will continue to play a key role in the evolving Avengers saga. Despite earlier suggestions that the character had closed his chapter after Avengers: Endgame, the filmmakers have now clarified that Rogers remains central to the franchise’s narrative direction.

A clip released by the Russos in December hinted at a quieter phase of Steve’s life, showing him away from combat and possibly settled into domestic life. That glimpse sparked speculation about how — and how much — the character would feature in future films.

Russo Brothers on Captain America’s importance

Speaking to Empire magazine about Avengers: Doomsday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo said Steve Rogers continues to hold a pivotal place not only within the Avengers team but across the broader MCU. While it remains unclear whether he will return to frontline action, reports suggest Evans may also appear in the follow-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Reflecting on their long association with the character, the Russos described Captain America’s arc as personally meaningful. “His central role to the Avengers and the larger narrative of what the MCU has been is something that’s very personal to us,” they said, adding that they cannot envision the story moving forward without him.

What Avengers: Doomsday will explore

According to reports, Avengers: Doomsday may revisit the period after Steve travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones at the end of Endgame. The film is expected to offer a glimpse into his life with Peggy Carter during that unseen chapter.

The upcoming instalment will also reunite a wide range of Marvel characters, bringing together heroes from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Black Panther and Thor franchises. The alliance will face Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., marking his return to the MCU in a new role.

