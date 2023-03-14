Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Russian arms supplies to India declining: Think tank

India remains the world’s top arms importer, but its imports declined by 11 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22

Russia has remained India’s top arms supplier. (Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India remained the world’s top arms importer, but its imports declined by 11 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22, according to a Stockholm-based defence think tank.

The decline was linked to a complex procurement process, efforts to diversify arms suppliers and attempts to replace imports with local designs, a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report said on Monday (13).

It said the five largest arms importers in the world during 2018-22 were India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China. The five largest arms exporters were the US, Russia, France, China and Germany.

The imports by Pakistan, the world’s eighth-largest arms importer during 2018-22, increased by 14 per cent, with China as its main supplier, the report said.

It said France’s arms exports increased by 44 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22 and most of these exports were to countries in Asia and Oceania and the Middle East.

The report said India received 30 per cent of France’s arms exports during 2018-22 and France displaced the US as the second-largest supplier of arms to India after Russia.

“France is gaining a bigger share of the global arms market as Russian arms exports decline, as seen in India for example,” said Pieter D Wezeman, a senior researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

“This seems likely to continue as by the end of 2022, France had far more outstanding orders for arms exports than Russia,” he said.

The report compared two five-year periods and noted that Russian arms supplies to India are declining. It said the US’ share of global arms exports increased from 33 to 40 per cent, while Russia’s fell from 22 to 16 per cent.

“Even as arms transfers have declined globally, those to Europe have risen sharply due to the tensions between Russia and most other European states,” said Wezeman.

“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European states want to import more arms, faster. Strategic competition also continues elsewhere: arms imports to East Asia have increased and those to the Middle East remain at a high level,” he added.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Former Home Office adviser brands Braverman’s migration policy as ‘cruel and heartless’
News
UK budget may increase childcare funding to ease pressure on women
News
Several injured after Pakistan police clash with Imran Khan’s supporters
News
UK to support India’s permanent membership at UNSC
News
Braverman slams UK’s small boats strategy critics
News
Judges fasting for Ramadan are more lenient: Study
HEADLINE STORY
Indian politicians cutting across party lines hail double Oscar win
HEADLINE STORY
India win Test series against Australia, qualify for WTC final
HEADLINE STORY
Oscars 2023: RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song
HEADLINE STORY
Silicon Valley Bank collapse to impact Indian startups: Experts
HEADLINE STORY
Surge in illegal crossings of Indians on small boats into UK
FILM
The Elephant Whisperers: Director dedicates Oscar to ‘motherland India’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW