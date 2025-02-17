Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Russia's 'Ghost Fleet': Navigating the Murky Waters of Sanctions and Oil Transport

Russia's 'Ghost Fleet': Navigating the Murky Waters of Sanctions and Oil Transport
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 17, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

In the wake of stringent Western sanctions aimed at curbing Russia's oil revenues, a clandestine network of aging tankers, dubbed the "ghost fleet," has emerged as a pivotal player in global oil transportation. This fleet operates under a veil of secrecy, employing tactics designed to circumvent international restrictions. While effective in sustaining Russia's oil exports, the ghost fleet introduces a host of challenges and risks to the global oil market.

The Genesis of the Ghost Fleet

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States, European Union, and G7 nations imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil exports. This measure was intended to limit Russia's income while maintaining stability in global energy supplies. To enforce compliance, Western entities were prohibited from providing essential services—such as shipping, financing, and insurance—for oil sold above the capped price.

In response, Russia and its trading partners have assembled a fleet of older tankers, sometimes even purchased from European and U.S. shipowners. These vessels, many of which are nearing or have surpassed their typical operational lifespan, are registered under flags of convenience in countries with lenient regulatory oversight. This strategy allows them to operate with minimal transparency, effectively sidestepping the imposed sanctions.

Operational Tactics and Risks

The ghost fleet employs several methods to obscure its activities:

Flag Hopping: Frequently changing a vessel's registration to different countries to evade detection and complicate regulatory enforcement.

Disabling Tracking Systems: Turning off Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), which are mandated for safety and tracking, to conceal movements.

Ship-to-Ship Transfers: Conducting oil transfers between vessels on the high seas to mask the origin of the cargo.

These practices not only undermine international sanctions but also pose significant environmental and safety risks. The advanced age and questionable maintenance of these vessels increase the likelihood of mechanical failures, collisions, and oil spills. For instance, in May 2023, an 18-year-old tanker from this fleet suffered an engine failure in the Baltic Sea, highlighting the potential dangers associated with these operations.

How to insure a fleet that doesn’t exist

A critical aspect of maritime operations is insurance, which ensures that liabilities arising from accidents or environmental damages are covered. Traditionally, major Western insurers provided this coverage, enforcing stringent safety and maintenance standards. However, the sanctions have led to the withdrawal of these insurers from covering Russian oil shipments, creating a vacuum filled by less reputable entities.

A notable example is Ingosstrakh Insurance Company, a prominent Russian insurer. In January 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Ingosstrakh, alleging its involvement in insuring vessels within the ghost fleet. Ingosstrakh contends that it has proactively refused or canceled coverage for over 100 suspect vessels since 2022 and argues that it was sanctioned for insuring a ship before it joined the ghost fleet. The company warns that such sanctions undermine maritime safety by allowing "fly-by-night" insurers to dominate the market, entities that lack the capacity or intent to ensure compliance or pay claims, thereby elevating the risk of environmental disasters.

Global Implications

The proliferation of the ghost fleet has far-reaching consequences:

Environmental Hazards: The use of poorly maintained vessels increases the risk of oil spills, which can have devastating ecological impacts.

Market Distortions: By circumventing sanctions, the ghost fleet helps maintain Russian oil flows, affecting global oil prices and market dynamics.

Regulatory Challenges: The opaque operations of the ghost fleet complicate enforcement efforts by international regulatory bodies, undermining the efficacy of sanctions.

Policy Responses and Future Outlook

In recognition of these challenges, European nations have agreed to tighten restrictions on the ghost fleet. Measures include requiring vessels to provide proof of adequate insurance while transiting European waters, such as the Danish Straits and the Gulf of Finland. Ships failing to comply may face sanctions or be denied passage, aiming to mitigate the environmental and security risks posed by these operations.

However, enforcing these measures is fraught with difficulties. The clandestine nature of the ghost fleet, coupled with the involvement of various international actors, makes monitoring and regulation a complex endeavor. As the global community grapples with these challenges, the situation underscores the need for enhanced international cooperation and the development of robust mechanisms to uphold maritime safety and environmental standards.

The emergence of Russia's ghost fleet is a testament to the adaptability of global trade networks in the face of geopolitical constraints. While it serves as a lifeline for Russian oil exports amid sanctions, it also brings to the fore significant challenges that demand coordinated international attention. Balancing the enforcement of sanctions with the imperative of maintaining maritime safety and environmental integrity remains a delicate and pressing task for policymakers worldwide.

The emergence of Russia's ghost fleet is a testament to the adaptability of global trade networks in the face of geopolitical constraints. While it serves as a lifeline for Russian oil exports amid sanctions, it also brings to the fore significant challenges that demand coordinated international attention. Balancing the enforcement of sanctions with the imperative of maintaining maritime safety and environmental integrity remains a delicate and pressing task for policymakers worldwide.

ghost fleetglobal marketglobal trade networksmaritime safetyoil transportationprice captracking systemsukraine invasion

Related News

Champions-Trophy-Reuters
Cricket

Three key matches to watch at the Champions Trophy

Nivin Pauly Multiverse Manmadhan
Entertainment

Nivin Pauly becomes India's first multiverse superhero: A game-changer for Indian cinema?

Post Malone’s 2025 stadium tour: Epic collaborations and surprises ahead
Entertainment

Post Malone’s 2025 stadium tour: Epic collaborations and surprises ahead

BAPS Hindu Mandir
News

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrates first anniversary with 13,000 devotees

More For You

Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Jennifer Howes, Ratna Vira and Sona Datta

Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Dr Sona Datta

ON A crisp evening before Christmas, I found myself at the Traveller’s Club in London’s posh Pall Mall.

Like other anachronisms of old England, this particular place doesn’t permit unaccompanied women. So, Jennifer Howes (an expat Canadian) and me (a British-born Bengali) arrived as two arch Indophiles, sporting silk scarves and lipstick, for an author-talk at the invitation of the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aga Khan IV tribute: ‘Life defined by service to humanity

His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and Lord Tariq Ahmad

Aga Khan IV tribute: ‘Life defined by service to humanity

Lord Tariq Ahmad

LAST Tuesday (4), I learned of the sad news of the passing of an incredible humanitarian, scholar and religious leader, who inspired and brought hope to millions – His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the Imam of the Ismaili Muslims. (To god we belong, to god we shall return).

He was a global leader renowned for his contribution to humanitarian work, development and the promotion of pluralism, religious coexistence and was a guardian of cultural heritage. Prince Karim Aga Khan studied in Switzerland and later at Harvard University, where he earned a degree in Islamic history in 1959. His studies provided him with a deep understanding of his faith and global affairs, shaping his leadership and vision for his community and his service to humanitarian causes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will government inaction on science, trade & innovation cost the UK its economic future?

The life sciences and science tech sectors more widely continue to see out migration of companies

iStock

Will government inaction on science, trade & innovation cost the UK its economic future?

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE

As the government wrestles with market backlash and deep business concern from early economic decisions, the layers of economic complexity are building.

The Independent reported earlier in January on the government watchdog’s own assessment of the cost of Brexit - something which is still being fully weighed up, but their estimates show that “the economy will take a 15 per cent hit to trade in the long term”. Bloomberg Economics valued the impact to date (in 2023) at £100bn in lost output each year - values and impact which must be read alongside the now over-reported and repetitively stated “black hole” in government finances, being used to rationalise decisions which are already proving damaging.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Peace in Middle East hinges on Trump’s volatile decisions’

Israeli military vehicles stationed in Nabatieh, Lebanon, last Sunday (26)

‘Peace in Middle East hinges on Trump’s volatile decisions’

CAN the ceasefire endure for any significant length of time? This would go some way to ameliorating the incredible suffering in the region, but does it all hinge on one man, more than the future of the region has ever depended in its entire history?

Ceasefires can’t hold if no progress is made in addressing the underlying issues that led to the conflict in the first place.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘New Bangladesh reflects lessons from its revolution’

Rupa Huq meets Mohammad Yunus

‘New Bangladesh reflects lessons from its revolution’

WHEN the Economist awarded Bangladesh ‘Country of the Year 2024’ for “toppling a despot” and “taking strides towards a more liberal government,” it gave me further impetus to visit the country my parents hailed from (albeit before its independence).

So when a delegation of UK business investors looking to expand into Bangladesh invited me along to join them over parliamentary recess, I jumped at the chance, making me the first of the four British Bangladeshi MPs to venture to what is now termed “Bangladesh 2.0”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc