Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rushanara Ali faces growing calls to resign over tenant eviction row

Reports said that Rushanara Ali evicted tenants from her property and then hiked up the rent by nearly £700 a month

Rushanara Ali
Rushanara Ali
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 07, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A BRITISH ASIAN minister is under mounting pressure to resign after claims she evicted tenants from her property and then hiked up the rent by nearly £700 a month.

Politicians from across the political spectrum are calling for homelessness minister, Rushanara Ali, to quit her job, accusing her of "staggering hypocrisy" after the allegations emerged.

Four tenants who rented Ali's four-bedroom house in east London were given four months' notice last November and told their lease would not be renewed because the property was going to be sold, according to the i Paper.

The tenants, who had been paying £3,300 a month, left the property as requested. However, they claim the house was then relisted for rent at nearly £4,000 a month after no buyer was found.

The property, located near Ali's Bethnal Green and Stepney constituency, was put up for sale at £914,995 in November but the price was later reduced in February.

The report has sparked outrage across party lines, with politicians branding Ali a hypocrite given her public stance on protecting tenants' rights.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative party chairman, said: "I think it shows staggering hypocrisy. Rushanara Ali has been somebody who's obviously a government minister in charge of homelessness. She's spoken out about exploiting tenants, about providing more protections to tenants."

He added: "You can't say those things, then do the opposite in practice, as a landlord. She's got to resign."

The shadow housing secretary, James Cleverly, said the allegations "would be an example of the most extreme hypocrisy and she should not have the job as homelessness minister".

Peter Wishart, the SNP's deputy leader at Westminster, said: "Once this shameful story broke, Labour's homelessness minister should have immediately resigned. The fact that she still hasn't means this is now a direct test of Keir Starmer – he needs to sack her immediately."

Even members of Ali's own party have criticised her. Jess Barnard, a former chair of Young Labour and a member of Labour's National Executive Committee, said: "Seems an appropriate time to reiterate MPs should not be landlords, and landlords should not be Labour MPs."

Martin Abrams, a Labour councillor in Lambeth, posted: "You couldn't make this up! Rushanara Ali should resign #LandlordsOutOfLabour."

Ali's spokesperson said: "Rushanara takes her responsibilities seriously and complied with all relevant legal requirements."

A source close to the minister told the BBC that the tenancy had a fixed-term contract and that the house had been put on the market while the tenants were still there. They said the tenants had been told they could stay on a rolling basis while the house was on the market, but they had chosen to leave. The house was only relisted for rental because it had not sold.

When asked about Ali's actions, home secretary Yvette Cooper said she was not familiar with the specifics of the case but believed the minister had acted within the law.

The controversy is particularly damaging given Ali's public statements about tenant protection. She has spoken out against private renters being exploited and said the Labour government would "empower people to challenge unreasonable rent increases".

Ben Twomey, chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, said: "These allegations are shocking and a wake-up call to government on the need to push ahead as quickly as possible to improve protections for renters."

Meanwhile, the government's Renters' Rights Bill, due to come into force next year, will ban landlords who have ended a tenancy to sell a property from relisting it for six months.

labours homelessness ministertenant eviction rowrushanara ali

Related News

London officials attend south Asian heritage event in west London
News

London officials attend south Asian heritage event in west London

Gunmen target Kapil Sharma's Canadian café
News

Gunmen target Kapil Sharma's Canadian café

gurdwara
News

Charity watchdog clears Khalistan boards at Slough gurdwara

Asian property expert joins Parliament restoration board
News

Asian property expert joins Parliament restoration board

More For You

Just East

Last month, the government reached an agreement with food delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, to share information aimed at preventing illegal working. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

UK arrests 280 in week-long crackdown on illegal delivery riders

BRITISH authorities arrested nearly one in five people checked during a week-long operation targeting migrants working illegally as delivery riders last month, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Between July 20 and 27, immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 people, arresting 280. Asylum support was being reviewed for 53 of those detained, the ministry said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Putin

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi take a walk during an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on July 8, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty

Modi has 'very good' talk with Putin as US tariff deadline nears

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi said he had "a very good" conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which they discussed Ukraine and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The call took place as Modi faces decisions over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. US president Donald Trump has given India three weeks to find alternative suppliers or face a tariff increase on imported Indian goods, with rates on crude oil doubling from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend president Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Temple in Canada vandalised

Hindu temple in Canada vandalised with anti-India graffiti in July, 2024.

getty images

India notes cases of attacks on Hindus, temple vandalisation in UK, Canada, US

THE INDIAN government on Friday said incidents of attacks on Hindus and vandalisation of temples have been reported in the UK, Canada and the US.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples have been reported in the US and four in Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hardeep Singh Kohli

Hardeep Singh Kohli to stand trial in November over alleged sexual offences against three women

Getty Images

Hardeep Singh Kohli to face trial over BBC studio indecent assault and sex offence allegations involving three women

Highlights:

  • Comedian and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant faces six charges of alleged sexual offences.
  • Allegations include incidents at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studio, hotels, and a Glasgow bar.
  • Kohli denies all charges, with a special defence of consent lodged for one allegation.
  • Trial set for November at Glasgow Sheriff Court, expected to last up to five days.

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is set to face trial in November over allegations of sexual offences involving three women, dating from 2007 to 2016.

The 56-year-old, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and has been a familiar face on British television and radio, is accused of a series of indecent assaults and breaches of the peace at various locations, including BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow, hotels in the city and Dumfries and Galloway, and a Glasgow bar. Kohli denies all six charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rushanara Ali quits amid rent-hike row
Rushanara Ali

Rushanara Ali quits amid rent-hike row

MINISTER FOR HOMELESSNESS resigned late on Thursday (7) after claims that she evicted tenants from a property she owns and then increased the rent by hundreds of pounds.

Rushanara Ali, a junior minister in the ministry of housing, said in her resignation letter to prime minister Keir Starmer that she had followed all the legal requirements "at all times" but that continuing in her role would have distracted from the work of the government.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us