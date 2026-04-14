Why ex-NATO chief thinks UK is 'not safe'

UK IS "not safe" and its national security is "in peril", former NATO chief George Robertson is set to warn, pointing to gaps in defence spending, delays in planning and what he calls a lack of preparedness.

In a speech in Salisbury, southern England, Robertson is expected to say: "We are underprepared. We are underinsured. We are under attack. We are not safe," and describe the Iran war as a "rude wake-up call".

His warning is based on what he says is a gap between commitments and delivery. Robertson, who led a Strategic Defence Review commissioned by prime minister Keir Starmer, told the Financial Times that the prime minister was "not willing to make the necessary investment".

A 10-year defence investment plan that was meant to follow the review and was expected late last year has not yet been published, adding to concerns over implementation.

Robertson is also expected to accuse ministers of "corrosive complacency" and criticise decisions by "non-military experts" in the treasury, which he describes as "vandalism".

He is expected to say: "Britain's national security and safety is in peril," and add, "Lip service is paid to the risks, the threats, the bright red signals of danger -- but even a promised national conversation about defence can't be started."

He will also say: "We cannot defend Britain with an ever-expanding welfare budget."

Robertson’s assessment comes against a backdrop of what he describes as a worsening security environment, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tensions in West Asia.

The Strategic Defence Review he co-wrote called for a shift towards drones, digital warfare and data-driven combat systems, reflecting lessons from the war in Ukraine.

Starmer has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product from next year, increasing to three per cent in the next parliament, and said the war in Iran must be a turning point for Britain as it deals with a more "volatile and dangerous" world.

The increase comes amid demands from US president Donald Trump that NATO allies spend more on defence.

A government spokesman said: "We are delivering on the Strategic Defence Review to meet the threats we face," adding the defence investment plan will be published "as soon as possible".

(With inputs from agencies)