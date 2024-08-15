Ruislip shop owner fined £4,000 for selling illegal tobacco products

By: EasternEye

AMAN Singh, the owner of Devi Enterprises Ltd, trading as am2pm in Ruislip, west London. has been fined over £4,000 for selling illegal cigarettes, tobacco, and oversized vapes.

The fines were imposed following a surprise raid by Hillingdon Council’s trading standards team, reported the Harrow Online.

On 30 July, Singh and his company pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’s Court to nine offences related to the sale of illegal tobacco products.

The products lacked the required safety packaging and tax stamps, making them unsuitable for the UK market.

The illicit goods were discovered during an unannounced inspection in December 2022.

A specially trained tobacco detection dog helped officers locate a car outside the shop containing 920 illegal cigarettes, 750g of unmarked rolling tobacco, and 69 oversized vapes exceeding the legal liquid limit, the news website reported.

Singh eventually handed over the car keys, revealing the contraband in the boot.

Previously, in September 2022, trading standards officers had seized and destroyed 44 illegal vapes from the same premises.

The court ordered Singh and his company to pay £4,339.94, which includes fines, a victim surcharge, and prosecution costs for violating the Trade Marks Act 1994 and tobacco-related regulations.

Cllr Eddie Lavery of Hillingdon Council emphasised the importance of upholding safety regulations and the council’s commitment to cracking down on businesses selling illegal tobacco.