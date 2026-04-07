Royal Mail stamp prices rise as delivery concerns continue

THE PRICE of stamps in the UK has increased, with a first class stamp now costing £1.80, up by 10p, and a second class stamp rising by 4p to 91p. The changes come as Royal Mail faces criticism over missed delivery targets.

Royal Mail said the increase is due to a fall in letter volumes, while the number of delivery addresses continues to grow. However, businesses and consumers have raised concerns as the price rise comes alongside ongoing service issues. Data shows 77 per cent of first class letters are delivered within one working day, below the 93 per cent target, BBC reported.

This is the eighth price rise in five years. A decade ago, first class stamps cost 64p and second class stamps 55p, meaning first class prices are now almost three times higher.

Royal Mail has also increased its fuel surcharge by 5 per cent for domestic services and 5.5 per cent for international services from May 3, citing higher energy costs linked to the Iran war.

Royal Mail managing director of letters Richard Travers said: "We always consider price changes very carefully, balancing affordability with the rising cost of delivering mail."

Dean Morris, who runs a greeting cards business, told BBC Breakfast delivery times have become slower and less consistent, with customers following up on orders six to seven days after posting.

"Sometimes it feels that second class is literally the last thing that Royal Mail look at, in preference to parcels, but a lot of people use second class, a lot of online retailers use second class, because it is an affordable option for both us and the customer."

The price rise has also been criticised by Citizens Advice, which said increases should be linked to performance.

Royal Mail has faced complaints from MPs and the public in recent weeks. Postal workers told the BBC they were asked to move or hide mail to meet targets, claims the company said it takes "very seriously", adding 92 per cent of letters were delivered on time.