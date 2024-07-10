Hindi version of Rosa Linn’s ‘Universe’ blends two cultures

Universe is a luminous pop anthem characterised by Linn’s warm, folksy vocals and deep emotional resonance.

Rosa Linn

By: Eastern Eye

ARMENIAN singer-songwriter Rosa Linn has once again captured hearts worldwide, as her latest single Universe becomes even more international.

Teaming up with Mumbai-based artist Denny, Rosa Linn has unveiled a Hindi rendition of her hit single Universe, titled Universe (Mil Jaana Tu). Released under Nvak Collective, this new version showcases a beautiful blend of cultural musical elements, highlighting the versatile talents of both artists.

Universe is a luminous pop anthem characterised by Linn’s warm, folksy vocals and deep emotional resonance. Her lyrical depth shines through as she sings about the struggles and hopes entwined in life’s journey. “Heavy wings can’t fly me, I get a little high then I fall apart/ Your light can’t guide me, I’m living in the dark,” she sings.

Describing the song, Linn says, “Universe is my anthem for the daydreamer. It is a song about longing – longing for someone or something you can never have in this version of reality; imagining another life, other circumstances, creating a whole different world where all the stars align perfectly for you to get that one thing that’ll finally make you complete.”

Originally produced by Grammy award winner Cirkut – known for his collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Rihanna – Universe has already seen versions in Italian and French, with Spanish and Arabic renditions still to come. These multilingual releases reflect Linn’s gratitude to the fans who have supported her journey.

Linn first gained international recognition as a contender in the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Armenia. SNAP, the single that she performed in the contest, went viral on TikTok and has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone.

Denny, who has previously released hits like Chale Jaana Phir, praised Linn’s artistry and the emotional depth she brings to the song.

“Firstly, Rosa is amazing. She has great songs and when I heard Universe, I loved it. Genuinely,” he said.