Nadiya Hussain's 'Rooza' brings international flavours to Ramadan tables

CELEBRITY chef and author Nadiya Hussain has said her Ramadan-inspired new cookbook “celebrates faith and food.”

Rooza, described as ‘a journey through Islamic cuisine inspired by Ramadan and Eid’ and published last month, is her culinary tribute to the holy month.

Hussain told Eastern Eye her latest book takes readers on an “exploratory journey” through Muslim cuisine, showcasing the rituals, traditions, and diverse dishes from across the Islamic world.

“What I learned from writing this book is that there should be more books like it. There aren’t enough books that celebrate faith and food, which so often go hand in hand,” Hussain, the Great British Bake Off winner, said.

She added, “I would love to be able to buy a book about Jewish cuisine or learn about the foods people eat during Diwali and other religious celebrations. I would love to read more books like this.”

The book details 30 meals from 30 countries, including Mauritius, the Middle East, Nepal, Yemen and Singapore.

During the month of Ramadan, each meal has a special significance due to the long hours of fasting during the hours of daylight. Hussain has included a selection of a meal and a dessert for each day, such as Maldivian tuna curry, stuffed butterfly lamb, salmon biriyani and banana spring rolls.

She said, “It felt important to write something that was close to my heart – something special and meaningful. This book is very different from my others because the recipes come from 30 different countries around the world. It’s a beautiful book, and I’m very proud of it.”

Recalling Ramadan memories as a child, the British Bangladeshi said, “I grew up in what was far from a nuclear family. Everyone was considered family – neighbours, cousins, everyone in the extended family. I grew up in a very busy house with lots of food, people, and sharing.

“For me, Ramadan had a particular rhythm. I would wake up for sehri, the morning breakfast. My father, who ran restaurants, would stay awake all night for this meal. We’d have breakfast together, then go to bed, wake up and fast throughout the day, before breaking our fast together. We always shared our food with our neighbours, and they would share their food with us.” Hussain said, “We love eating eggs in any way, enjoy parathas for breakfast, and break our fast with ginger rice pudding, dates, water, and samosas during Ramadan.”

The mother of three described how her children feel about Ramadan, saying, “My children have fewer people around them. Although my family lives nearby and we have wonderful neighbours and friends, their circle is much smaller.

“However, the essence of Ramadan remains very much the same. We wake up together and have breakfast, though they’re often tired. The biggest change now is that I’m the mother, so I have to wake up and cook for them, rather than having my mum cook for me. But in essence, the experience remains the same.”

Hussain said: “For me, as a mum and as the head of the kitchen, what we eat during the holy month of Ramadan is so important. It is this month that binds us as a family, intertwines us and holds us together through faith, worship, dedication and the meal we share at the end of another day.

“After not having not eaten from sunrise, what I lay on the table at sunset really matters to me. It has to be nutritious, filling and, most of all, it has to be delicious. From my table and my family to you and yours: I hope that these recipes will bring you joy and keep you feeling excited about each meal you lay on the table.”

The cover of her book

In her childhood, she recalled using the term Rooza, which means fasting, instead of Ramadan, which became the title of the book.

Hussain, 40, received an MBE in 2020 for services to broadcasting and the culinary arts.

She said, “This book is for anyone, regardless of whether you’re a man or a woman. I believe anyone can enjoy the cooking recipes from it.

“In my house, my husband doesn’t cook much, but he’s always around in the kitchen. He’s very helpful, assisting with preparation, cleaning up, and loading the dishwasher. My eldest son loves to cook, so he enjoys getting into the kitchen to cook for himself.

“My other son can make simple dishes and is able to cook and feed himself. My girl loves baking. So, everyone plays a part, but I mostly do the cooking in the house.”

With an increased awareness about diet and nutrition these days, Hussain said balance was key.

“Women today, not just in the UK but around the world, are more aware of health and nutrition. As for women’s nutrition, my advice is simple: balance is key. The most important thing in good nutrition, whether for men or women, is balance. It’s also essential to get outside for some fresh air, as it’s good for both your mental and physical health. It’s vital to eat food that fuels you, but also to enjoy food that makes you happy.”

Hussain won the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off a decade ago. She said it was a “huge change to go from being a stay-at-home mum who was in education to then participate in Bake Off. Obviously, my career took off after that, and it’s been a massive change for me, my children and my family.

“It’s been wonderful because I’ve been able to be part of a career – or rather, grow a career – that I didn’t know I ever wanted.

It’s a beautiful thing because it’s not something I ever imagined I would do or that I ever wanted, but here I am doing it.”

Hussain added, “Whenever I write a book, I hope that it does well and that lots of people buy it and enjoy it. That’s all I can ever want when I write a book. I hope people love it, enjoy it, and enjoy cooking from it. Most importantly, I hope people pick it up and feel a little bit of themselves in the book, feel nostalgic, and feel like they were included in some way.

“Writing and cooking go hand in hand for me. However, cooking alone is lovely when I’m able to do it freely without having to write anything down. I do that all the time, and I love it.”

Rooza by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph