Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,682
Total Cases 31,998,158
Today's Fatalities 373
Today's Cases 28,204
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,682
Total Cases 31,998,158
Today's Fatalities 373
Today's Cases 28,204

FOOTBALL

Roop Kaur joins London Bees as Sandeep Tak closes in on London City Lionesses move

Representative Image. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

LAST March, a 14-year-old stunned everyone by doing almost 1,100 kick-ups for International Women’s Day.

Now Roop Kaur has officially joined the U16 set-up of the London Bees, and she is “loving every minute” of it.

After spending the last few years at QPR, the west Londoner decided to move to north London and train under renowned coach and talent developer John Ryan.

“It’s my second week training and it’s been brilliant so far, I’ve loved every minute of it,” Kaur told Sky Sports News.

“I’ve been on an amazing journey with QPR and I cannot thank them enough for everything they have done for me. I could have stayed and remained an important part of the team but I wanted to really test myself in a new environment.

“The coaches and my new teammates have been really welcoming. There are quite a few girls who are new to the team like me so I guess we’re all kind of helping each other get settled, and we’re all looking forward to getting involved in some friendly games so we can see how we shape up as a team.

“The facilities at The Hive are amazing, and we also have the U18s and the first team training on the pitches near us while we train, which is also pretty cool because it motivates you to really want to break through.”

Tak set to join London City Lionesses

Sky Sports News reports that midfielder Sandeep Tak is set to join FA Women’s Championship side London City Lionesses.

The 24-year-old started her career at QPR and has played for Notts County and Tottenham. Last season she was with Billericay Town.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Asmita Ale, who has become the first Nepali-origin player in the club’s history. The 19-year-old turned down a contract offer to remain at Aston Villa to join Spurs on a two-year deal.

Ale was part of the Villa side that gained promotion to the Women’s Super League in 2019-20. She made 18 league appearances last season and was named Aston Villa’s player of the season.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Southgate wants greater Asian representation in football
HEADLINE STORY
Southgate says scouting of talents in Asian community got to be creative
Sports
Rashford mural vandalism ‘not of racial nature’, says police
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: GB women’s football team to take knee before matches
Sports
Five people arrested over racist abuse of England footballers after Euro 2020 final
Sports
Sancho says ‘nothing new’ in racist abuse in apology to England fans
FOOTBALL
Maguire says father suffered rib injuries in Wembley ‘stampede’
FOOTBALL
Rashford says ‘will never apologise for who I am’
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m in an extraordinary position,’ says QPR coach Tailor
HEADLINE STORY
‘Ruthless gentleman’ Southgate is the type of leader the nation deserves
Sports
Tears in England as Southgate’s side fall short in Euro 2020 final
Sports
Southgate says England fans can intimidate Italy but not boo anthem
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with…
Indian princes profiled in Ann Morrow’s book
Sanjay Leela Bhansali joins forces with Netflix for pre-independence streaming…
Imran Khan ‘helpless’ prime minister: Pakistani journalist
India needs £72 bn FDI annually to become £3.6tn economy,…
Roop Kaur joins London Bees as Sandeep Tak closes in…