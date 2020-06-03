Ronit Roy on actors committing suicide due to financial crisis, “Killing yourself isn’t a solution”

Over the past couple of weeks, several small-time actors have committed suicide due to the financial crisis amid the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. Renowned film and television actor Ronit Roy says that he does not want to judge anyone, but killing yourself is not a solution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy) on Nov 13, 2018 at 2:27am PST

Talking to a publication, the actor remembers the time when he did not have any work even after the humongous success of his debut film, Jaan Tere Naam (1992). “My first film was released in 1992 Jaan Tere Naam which was a blockbuster. It was a silver jubilee and silver jubilee of that day means ₹100 crore movie of today. My debut film was of that level. In 1992 it released and for the next six months, I did not receive a single call. Then I got all kinds of trashy work which I did for three years and around 96 all the work dried up,” he says.

The actor, who has now established himself as one of the biggest superstars on Indian television, continues, “For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgment on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that cannot be a solution.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy) on May 20, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

Ronit Roy is currently looking forward to the premiere of his hugely anticipated web-show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3. Also starring Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli in principal roles, the show is scheduled for its grand premiere on 6th June, 2020, on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.