Rom-coms hard to make, insecure to run out of personality to do more: Ranbir Kapoor

The actor, whose last theatrical release “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, will next be seen in filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s rom-com “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography boasts of memorable titles such as “Rockstar”, “Barfi” and “Sanju”, but the actor says he finds romantic-comedies more difficult to pull off as there is no scope of “hiding behind the character”.

The actor, whose last theatrical release “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, will next be seen in filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s rom-com “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”.

This will be Ranbir’s first attempt at rom-com after 2013’s hit “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”. Explaining his absence from the genre, Ranbir said: “I’m just insecure that I don’t run out of a personality and can keep delivering some entertainment through the genre.”

“What happens is that actors have very limited faces and personality. Sometimes, you run out of them, and you need characters. Rom-com is the hardest genre. When you give me a character like ‘Sanju’ or ‘Rockstar’, you’re hiding behind a character. There’s a certain paraphernalia around you to work with. But these parts are very hard,” he told reporters here at the trailer launch of “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”.

The film, which marks the maiden collaboration between Ranbir and his good friend Ranjan, also features Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir said he first spoke to the filmmaker after watching “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” and expressed a desire to work with him.

The duo were initially planning to collaborate on another film, which also featured Ajay Devgn, but when Ranjan narrated him the idea of “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”, they decied to go ahead with this project.

“I told Luv that ‘mujhe aapki film bahut pasand aayi’ (I really liked your film) and I’d like to collaborate with you. We met and we discussed several ideas. We even launched one with me and Ajay sir, which Luv was supposed to direct… But then Luv narrated the idea of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

“I felt that his idea had a lot of warmth, love, family feeling, entertainment etc. There are only a few filmmakers who make such films, hence I was very eager to be a part of it,” the 40-year old actor said.

Ranjan said love is a complex topic but he likes to explore the subject with a “fun” approach.

“Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew,” the director said.

He is hopeful that people across ages would like the film.

“I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart, to have a good time in theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film,” he added.

Shraddha joked that it was for the first time that Ranjan had cast actors other than Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, the stars of his hit films “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, “Akaash Vani” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

“I was so excited that Luv sir decided that apart from Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, he was open to working with fresh faces like us. ‘Yeh bahut khushi ki baat thi’. Thank you very much, Luv sir (laughs),” she told reporters.

The actor also praised her co-star Ranbir.

“Ranbir Kapoor is such a fabulous actor. I’ve always admired his work. He’s really superb,” the 35-year old added.

Ranbir, on his part, said Shraddha’s presence gave the film “a lot of value”.

“I’ve known Shraddha since we were born because our parents are friends. So, we have been friends for a long time. While working with her, I realized that we share similar creative energies. She comes with the same kind of passion, dedication, and fire. She’s an actress who is loved by so many people. She’s a commercial, box-office star. Her presence gave ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ a lot of value. It’s Luv’s genius that he cast us together,” he said.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released on March 8.

(PTI)