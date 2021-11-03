Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty (Photo credit: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Bollywood film Sooryavanshi is finally entering cinemas on November 5. The action entertainer was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020. But the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works and the makers had to wait for more than a year for the release of the film.

As Sooryavanshi gears up for a wide theatrical release in India and overseas, director Rohit Shetty reveals some details about the action in the film. “In my latest movie Sooryavanshi, I have a bike stunt in which the stunt guy is from Bulgaria. The other for the car stunt is from Cape Town so that’s how they come together and shoot for me. We had a CGI shot with drifting, so they did it. The Guinness book of the world record for a topple is for Casino Royale (2006). You will not believe the Bulgarian driver named Kaleem. He was shooting and did a 7 round, but the record is for eight topples, so if we had two more, we would have broken the world record for it.”

Talking about his career, he adds, “I have done more than 100 stunts with a car. We have blown up more than 200 vehicles. To be honest, I have even lost count of it. I also do a show called Fear Factor and because of that, what has happened to me is I love action. I have met the action teams worldwide, like how food lovers meet other food lovers who have the same taste of food or fashion, but when I was doing Fear Factor, I met a lot of action teams. At that point, I created my group, which is also from around the world. If there is some specific stunt I want to do or want some stunt guy to do it. I call them from Cape Town, Bulgaria, and multiple places like those and work together.”

Don’t forget to catch Sooryavanshi on 5th November in the theatre closest to you.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

