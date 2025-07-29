Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders may be deported to Pakistan this year

The UK has been trying to deport the pair for years following their convictions. Negotiations have intensified since the UK lifted its five-year ban on Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) in July.

court-representational

The men avoided deportation nearly a decade ago by renouncing their Pakistani citizenship to claim statelessness, and remain in the UK despite repeated court rejections, as Pakistan had refused to accept them. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 29, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TWO ringleaders of the Rochdale grooming gang, Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, could be deported to Pakistan by the end of the year, according to a Pakistani government official.

The UK has been trying to deport the pair for years following their convictions. Negotiations have intensified since the UK lifted its five-year ban on Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) in July. The Times reported that Pakistan has used the case of Rauf and Khan as leverage in efforts to remove the airline suspension.

A senior Pakistani official involved in the talks said the country’s interior ministry must issue legal clearance before the deportation can proceed.

“I believe a resolution could be reached within a month or two, although there are some legal and political complexities involved. Once they provide clearance, it will be passed to the foreign ministry, which will finalise the acceptance of Rauf and Khan,” the official said to The Times.

The men avoided deportation nearly a decade ago by renouncing their Pakistani citizenship before a court appeal, successfully arguing they would be left stateless. Despite judges rejecting their appeals multiple times, they remain in the UK because Pakistan had refused to accept them.

Immigration law expert Osama Malik told The Times Pakistan’s willingness to accept them despite the nationality issue was surprising and could set a precedent. He suggested Pakistan may expect investment and aid in return.

Paul Waugh, Labour MP for Rochdale, said he was encouraged by the progress. “Ever since I was elected, I have been working constantly with ministers to deport these Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders to Pakistan,” he said.

deportationpakistanrochdale grooming ganguk

Related News

Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85
UK

Meghnad Desai, UK economist and peer, dies aged 85

Kaantha' and Mohanlal’s 'Iruvar'
Entertainment

5 striking similarities between Dulquer’s 'Kaantha' and Mohanlal’s 'Iruvar' fans didn’t see coming

​Overton
Cricket

Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

More For You

UK heatwave 2025

London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C

iStock

UK heatwave set to return, temperatures could reach 31°C across southern England

Highlights

  • Temperatures forecast to peak at 31°C in parts of southern England from 5–7 August
  • Cities including Bournemouth, Southampton, and Bath to see hottest conditions
  • London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C
  • Cardiff and Swansea could see temperatures rise to 27°C
  • Met Office predicts potential for hot spells in southern and eastern regions into mid-August

Heatwave expected to hit early August

Southern and central parts of England are expected to experience a sharp rise in temperatures from 5 August, with forecasters predicting a brief but intense heatwave. According to WXCHARTS weather maps, temperatures could climb as high as 31°C in several areas.

The forecast comes after a cooler, unsettled end to July, with much of the UK experiencing overcast skies and lower-than-average temperatures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

During Trump’s first term, Khan opposed the US travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries, which led to a war of words. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump criticises Sadiq Khan again during UK visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan again during a news conference in Scotland alongside British prime minister Keir Starmer, who described Khan as his "friend".

When asked by a reporter if he planned to visit London in September during his state visit, Trump said yes but added: "I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophia Duleep Singh

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh selling copies of The Suffragette outside Hampton Court Palace, 1913.

getty images

New online resource highlights South Asian contributions to British life

A NEW interactive website exploring the history and contributions of South Asians in Britain has been launched to mark South Asian Heritage Month 2025, which runs until August 17.

The website, South Asian Britain: Connecting Histories, features more than 750 entries and 30 oral histories. It includes digitised archival documents, network diagrams and maps covering South Asian presence in Britain from the 1830s to the present.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epping protests

About 1,000 demonstrators and counter-protesters faced off in Epping, trading chants and insults across a police exclusion zone.

Getty

Anti-migrant protests flare across UK as rival groups clash in Epping

A WAVE of anti-migrant protests and counter-protests took place across the UK at the weekend, with the largest gathering outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London.

The protests followed the charging of an Ethiopian migrant, who had been living at the hotel, with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir Starmer

Prime minister Keir Starmer at Chequers near Aylesbury, England. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS

Starmer vows to uphold diversity amid rising fears over racism, immigration

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has said Britain is and always will be a 'multicultural, diverse country', as concerns grow over a rising tide of racism and simmering communal tensions.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, the only print media granted access to the Chequers summit last Thursday (24), the prime minister struck a reassuring tone aimed at ethnic minorities and wealthy entrepreneurs leaving the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc