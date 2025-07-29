Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders may be deported to Pakistan this year

TWO ringleaders of the Rochdale grooming gang, Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, could be deported to Pakistan by the end of the year, according to a Pakistani government official.
The UK has been trying to deport the pair for years following their convictions. Negotiations have intensified since the UK lifted its five-year ban on Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) in July. The Times reported that Pakistan has used the case of Rauf and Khan as leverage in efforts to remove the airline suspension.
A senior Pakistani official involved in the talks said the country’s interior ministry must issue legal clearance before the deportation can proceed.
“I believe a resolution could be reached within a month or two, although there are some legal and political complexities involved. Once they provide clearance, it will be passed to the foreign ministry, which will finalise the acceptance of Rauf and Khan,” the official said to The Times.
The men avoided deportation nearly a decade ago by renouncing their Pakistani citizenship before a court appeal, successfully arguing they would be left stateless. Despite judges rejecting their appeals multiple times, they remain in the UK because Pakistan had refused to accept them.
Immigration law expert Osama Malik told The Times Pakistan’s willingness to accept them despite the nationality issue was surprising and could set a precedent. He suggested Pakistan may expect investment and aid in return.
Paul Waugh, Labour MP for Rochdale, said he was encouraged by the progress. “Ever since I was elected, I have been working constantly with ministers to deport these Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders to Pakistan,” he said.