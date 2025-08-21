Skip to content
Roblox dismisses shutdown rumours: “We’re not going anywhere”

The company is also tightening safeguards in response to criticism

Roblox

Roblox has denied claims that it will permanently shut down

Getty Images
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 21, 2025
Highlights:

  • Social media posts claimed Roblox would shut down on 1 September 2025.
  • The company confirmed the rumours are false, calling them a recurring hoax.
  • Roblox faces real challenges, including lawsuits and international bans.
  • The platform continues to operate and is introducing new safety measures.

Shutdown rumours resurface

Roblox has denied claims that it will permanently shut down on 1 September. A widely circulated online message, written to look like an official announcement, suggested the platform would close due to safety concerns and “popular demand”.

The company responded firmly, insisting the speculation was untrue. “We’re not going anywhere,” Roblox said, adding that similar hoaxes have appeared in the past.

Legal scrutiny and bans

Although talk of closure is false, Roblox is facing significant challenges. In Louisiana, a lawsuit alleges the platform has failed to protect children from explicit content created by users.

The service has also been banned in several countries, including Turkey, China, Oman and Qatar, where regulators raised concerns about inappropriate material and child safety.

Ongoing updates and safety steps

Roblox continues to release new features and engage with its community, confirming there are no plans to shut down. The company is also tightening safeguards in response to criticism. Areas of the platform designed for older users now require age verification and restrict access to players aged 17 and above.

These measures are part of wider efforts to address concerns about harmful content and demonstrate a stronger commitment to user safety.

Despite widespread online rumours, Roblox is not shutting down. The platform remains active, with the company focusing on safety improvements while navigating legal and regulatory pressures.

