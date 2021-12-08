Riteish Deshmukh turns director with Marathi-language film Ved

Riteish Deshmukh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to make his directorial debut. The actor, who made his acting debut with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite Genelia D’Souza, is ready to wield the megaphone for the first time for a Marathi-language film titled Ved, which means madness.

Interestingly, Genelia D’Souza, who is now his wife, will make her Marathi film debut with the same project. The film will mark her comeback to the silver screen after a long break. She has previously delivered several hits in many popular Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On Wednesday, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to share the poster of the film. “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness),” the actor wrote while sharing the poster of the film.

Presented by Mumbai Film Company, Ved also stars Jiya Shankar apart from Deshmukh and D’Souza. Ajay-Atul will compose music for the film.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated Bollywood film Bachchan Pandey. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in important roles, the film has been directed by Farhad Samji and is set to enter theatres on March 4, 2022.

