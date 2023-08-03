Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 03, 2023
Rights groups call for ‘credible’ investigation into Greece migrant boat tragedy

The tragic incident involved an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying an estimated 400-750 individuals from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt

Protesters carry a banner that reads “Stop pushbacks, abolish Frontex, the Greek state and EU murder’ during a protest march to Frontex and Hellenic Coastguard headquarters in the port of Piraeus near Athens, on June 18, 2023, following the deadly shipwreck which costed lives of at least 78 migrants. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have jointly called for a “credible” investigation into a migrant shipwreck off Greece in June, during which hundreds of people lost their lives.

The organisations expressed concern over conflicting accounts provided by the Greek coastguard and survivors of the incident.

The tragic incident involved an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying an estimated 400-750 individuals from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt.

The vessel sank in international waters off Greece while en route to Italy from Libya. Out of the passengers, only 104 men survived, and authorities recovered 82 bodies.

Survivors have reported that the Greek coast guard attempted to tow the trawler, leading to its capsizing, according to interviews and evidence documented by Reuters.

The Greek coastguard and government have denied attempting to tow the boat and stated that the vessel overturned when the coastguard was approximately 70 metres away.

In response to the tragic incident, Greek judicial authorities have initiated an investigation into the causes of the disaster.

This investigation is expected to take more than a year. Additionally, the actions of the coast guard are also under scrutiny.

Amnesty International and HRW, in a joint statement, revealed that they conducted interviews with 19 survivors, four relatives of the missing individuals, as well as nongovernmental organisations, UN agencies, and representatives from the Greek coast guard and police during their visit to Greece between July 4-13.

“Survivors interviewed by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch consistently stated that the Hellenic Coast Guard vessel dispatched to the scene attached a rope to the Adriana and started towing, causing it to sway and then capsize,” they said.

Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and central Asia director at HRW, said the disparities between survivors’ accounts and the authorities’ version were “extremely concerning.”

Both groups called for “a full and credible investigation into the shipwreck… to clarify any responsibility for both the sinking of the ship and delays or shortcomings in the rescue efforts that may have contributed to the appalling loss of life.”

The EU rights watchdog last month also announced a probe into the sinking and whether Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, fulfilled its rescue duties.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

