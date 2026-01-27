Rick Ram on roots, rhythm and taking Chutney music to the world

Highlights

Growing up in a house filled with music

Rick Ram’s earliest memories of music are tied to family and tradition. Raised in Trinidad with his grandparents, he grew up surrounded by folk and traditional chutney music. As a child, he accompanied them as they performed regularly at homes and community events, an experience that shaped both his sound and his sense of purpose as an artist.

For Ram, chutney music is not just a performance but a continuation. He describes it as a family tradition he actively carries forward, releasing new music every year and experimenting with fresh styles while staying rooted in the genre.

Seventeen years of perseverance

Winning the Chutney Soca Monarch title did not come easily. Ram competed for 17 years before finally claiming the crown in 2024, a journey marked by near misses and steady determination.

He describes the title as the ultimate achievement for chutney artists in Trinidad. While he had won other competitions before, the Monarch title remained elusive until his winning performance, an emotional moment shared with his family, who were present when his name was finally announced.

The song that changed everything

The turning point came with Luuuzzaarr , a song born out of online criticism and social media chatter. Ram says the track came together rapidly, written, recorded and filmed within days. Once released, it gained global traction, drawing widespread support ahead of the competition final.

Performing Luuuzzaarr on stage and winning the title remains one of the most defining moments of his career, particularly after years of coming close without crossing the finish line.

Honouring Indian-Caribbean heritage

Ram places strong emphasis on honouring Indian-Caribbean history through his music. His sound blends traditional chutney, Bollywood influences and Caribbean rhythms, reflecting the cultural landscape of Trinidad and neighbouring regions such as Guyana.

He regularly revisits classic Hindi songs from the 1960s through to the 1990s, reworking them alongside original material. Seasonal rhythms also shape his output, with carnival, religious festivals and cultural celebrations influencing both style and tempo throughout the year.

Family at the centre

Despite a demanding touring schedule, Ram prioritises family life. He often travels internationally with his wife, Vanessa, who also performs with him, carefully planning trips around their children’s schooling.

His children show a keen interest in music, but Ram says education comes first. Any future performance ambitions, he believes, should come after school, allowing them time to grow without pressure.

Taking chutney to a global stage

In recent years, Ram has begun working with international producers, including studios in Los Angeles. He says many had never encountered chutney soca before but were drawn to its rhythm and energy once introduced.

Collaborations have since followed, including projects with European producers that blend Caribbean sounds with global pop influences. Ram sees this crossover as an opportunity to broaden Chutney’s reach while preserving its identity.

What comes next

Looking ahead, Ram plans to release at least ten tracks this year across multiple genres, including original Bollywood-style songs, traditional chutney, and soca. He also hopes to explore new collaborations and experiment further with mash-ups that bridge cultures.

For younger artists who feel overlooked, his advice is simple: stay focused, keep lyrics clean and draw from real-life experiences. After nearly two decades of persistence, Ram’s own journey stands as proof that patience and purpose can still find their moment.

