Return of musical icons of the nineties

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

MUSIC OF INDIA: ROOPA PANESAR

When: Sunday October 9

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The British sitar maestro, accompanied by tabla master Yashwant Vaishnav, presents an evening of the very best of Indian classical music.

www.curveonline.co.uk

DARBAR FESTIVAL 2022

When: Thursday October 13-Sunday October 16

Where: Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

What: The annual classical Indian music festival featuring the finest live performers. This year’s line-up includes Shubha Mudgal, Sabir Khan, Ramana Balachandran, Satyajit Talwalkar, Wahane Sisters, Pandit Uday Bhawalkar, Eeshar Singh, Yashwant Vaishnav, Bha­rathi Prathap and Rajrupa Chowdury.

www.barbican.org.uk

ASIAN DANCE FESTIVAL 2022

When: Saturday October 15

Where: Regency Banqueting Suite, 263 Hagley Road, Birmingham B16 9NA

What: Festival with live music and dance performances from Bollywood, bhangra, and classical Indian artists. The event also includes dinner, dance, an exhibition, and workshops.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

TERE MERE MILAN KI YEH RAINA

When: Sunday October 16

Where: Salvatorian College, High Road, Harrow HA3 5DY

What: Singer Vibhuti Shah, accompanied by a live band, and talented singer Digvijay Jhala, will perform the greatest hits of legendary Bollywood composers SD Burman and RD Burman.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

SAMSARA

When: Monday October 17-Tuesday October 18

Where: Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4TN

What: British-Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shen­yuan team up for this moving contemporary dance duet, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, which sees mythological storytelling brings East and West together.

www.sadlerswells.com

THE BOLLYWOOD BRASS BAND

When: Saturday October 22

Where: Blackheath Halls, 23 Lee Road, London SE3 9RQ

What: The legendary Bollywood brass band continue their UK tour to celebrate 30 years of performing film songs in a unique way. Check the website for further dates.

www.bollywoodbrassband.co.uk

BOTOWN: THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Sunday October 23

Where: The Glee Club, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3AB

What: The Bollywood band of multi-cultural musicians perform classic Hindi film music with a groovy and unique soul funk twist.

www.eventbrite.com

THE REWIND TOUR – UDIT NARAYAN, ALKA YAGNIK, KUMAR SANU

When: Friday October 28; Saturday October 29; and Sunday October 30

Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA; and First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The legendary Bollywood singers return to the UK with a full live band and will perform their greatest hits.

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name, which revol­ves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.lifeofpionstage.com

THE P WORD

When: Until Saturday October 22

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: Waleed Akhtar’s sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men, as they move through casual hook-ups to the UK’s hostile environment.

www.bushtheatre.co.uk

BROWN BOYS SWIM

When: Until Saturday October 15

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Comedy drama about two young British Asians preparing for a pool party by learning how to swim, which examines the pressures faced by young Muslim men, fitting in and striking out.

www.sohotheatre.com

GLITTERBALL

When: Until Saturday October 8

Where: Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, London W6 9BN

What: The new play from acclaimed British Asian theatre company Rifco is a musical comedy that revolves around a divorced middle-aged woman navigating rocky friendships, and as she tries to make sense of a past, where she was brought up as one half of a Shirley Bassey tribute act.

www.riversidestudios.co.uk

THE APOLOGY

When: Until Saturday October 8

Where: Arcola Theatre, 24 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL

What: A powerful story of three women campaigning to expose the hidden truth of comfort women of the Second World War and the subsequent political cover-up.

www.arcolatheatre.com

TARTUFFE

When: Friday October 14-Saturday November 5

Where: Birmingham Repertory Theatre, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EP

What: BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto reimagine the classic comedy in a contemporary British Asian setting, which revolves around faith, family and faking it.

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

BOMBAY SUPERSTAR

When: Wednesday October 18-Saturday October 22

Where: Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS

What: A brand-new musical about love and betrayal in the golden age of Bollywood cinema, with a soundtrack of iconic Hindi film songs from the 1970s and 80s.

www.belgrade.co.uk

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

When: Tuesday October 18-Saturday October 29

Where: Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA

What: The stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film, about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India, continues its UK tour. Check website for further tour dates.

www.marigoldshow.com

COMEDY

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Sunday October 9

Where: The Glee Club, British Waterways, Castle Wharf, Canal Street, Nottingham NG1 7EH

What: Popular comedy show featuring stand-up talents Tommy Sandhu, Nabil Abdulrashid, Tej Dhutia and Tez Ilyas.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Tuesday October 11

Where: Grand Sapphire Hotel & Banqueting, 45 Imperial Way, Croydon CR0 4RR

What: Laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik, which features stand-up talents Muhsin Yesilada, Fathiya Saleh, Raj Poojara and Adam Coumas.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Wednesday October 19-Thursday October 20

Where: Hackney Empire, 291 Mare Street, London E8 1EJ

What: The acclaimed funny man resu­mes his new stand-up tour with resche­duled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans. Check website for further tour dates.

www.paulchowdhry.com

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays October 12, 19, 26; and Thursdays October 13, 20, 27

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising regular free dance weekly classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first-come, first-serve basis.

www.eventbrite.com

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturdays October 8, 15, 22, 29

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com