Resident Evil Requiem leak teases Last of Us-style combat, vehicles and smarter enemies

Highlights:

Insider claims Resident Evil Requiem will feature a combat system similar to The Last of Us Part II.



Leon Kennedy reportedly returns as one of the protagonists despite official silence.



Players will be able to travel through open-level areas using vehicles.



New lighting, shadow, hair, and environmental physics systems have been implemented.



Release date set for 27 February 2026.



With just days to go before Resident Evil Requiem is showcased at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, new leaks suggest the game will deliver its most ambitious mechanics yet. According to reliable insider Dusk Golem, the next entry in Capcom’s survival horror series will blend innovations with influences from The Last of Us Part II, introduce open-level exploration with vehicles, and push technical boundaries with upgraded visuals and AI.

A combat system inspired by The Last of Us

Dusk Golem reports that combat in Resident Evil Requiem has been heavily reworked, drawing inspiration from The Last of Us Part II while adding unique elements of its own. Leon Kennedy, who Capcom has not confirmed as a protagonist, is said to feature prominently in these combat sequences.

Open-level design and vehicles

The game will reportedly feature open-level areas such as Raccoon City, designed to perform smoothly despite their scale. Players will be able to traverse these environments using vehicles, adding a new layer of mobility and exploration to the series.

Switch between first and third person

One of the officially announced features is the ability to swap between first-person and third-person perspectives at any time. Dusk Golem notes that this has required Capcom to design and balance the gameplay as if developing two separate games simultaneously.

Technical upgrades

Capcom has reworked its development tools to accommodate the game’s ambitions, introducing a new lighting and shadow engine, improved hair rendering first seen in Pragmata, and expanded environmental physics. Interactivity has been increased in sequences featuring the character Grace, while the interplay between light and darkness is expected to be a key gameplay element.

Smarter enemies

A new dynamic AI system powers an enemy that actively pursues the player, adapting its behaviour on the fly for a more unpredictable and tense experience. This AI will respond intelligently to the player’s actions, creating varied encounters across playthroughs.

Resident Evil Requiem - Reveal Trailer YouTube/ Resident Evil

Release date

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled for release on 27 February 2026. More details are expected during its reveal at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.