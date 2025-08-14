Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Resident Evil Requiem leak teases Last of Us-style combat, vehicles and smarter enemies

Players will be able to travel through open-level areas using vehicles

Resident Evil Requiem

Players will be able to traverse these environments using vehicles

YouTube/ Resident Evil
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Insider claims Resident Evil Requiem will feature a combat system similar to The Last of Us Part II.
  • Leon Kennedy reportedly returns as one of the protagonists despite official silence.
  • Players will be able to travel through open-level areas using vehicles.
  • New lighting, shadow, hair, and environmental physics systems have been implemented.
  • Release date set for 27 February 2026.

With just days to go before Resident Evil Requiem is showcased at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, new leaks suggest the game will deliver its most ambitious mechanics yet. According to reliable insider Dusk Golem, the next entry in Capcom’s survival horror series will blend innovations with influences from The Last of Us Part II, introduce open-level exploration with vehicles, and push technical boundaries with upgraded visuals and AI.

A combat system inspired by The Last of Us

Dusk Golem reports that combat in Resident Evil Requiem has been heavily reworked, drawing inspiration from The Last of Us Part II while adding unique elements of its own. Leon Kennedy, who Capcom has not confirmed as a protagonist, is said to feature prominently in these combat sequences.

Open-level design and vehicles

The game will reportedly feature open-level areas such as Raccoon City, designed to perform smoothly despite their scale. Players will be able to traverse these environments using vehicles, adding a new layer of mobility and exploration to the series.

Switch between first and third person

One of the officially announced features is the ability to swap between first-person and third-person perspectives at any time. Dusk Golem notes that this has required Capcom to design and balance the gameplay as if developing two separate games simultaneously.

Technical upgrades

Capcom has reworked its development tools to accommodate the game’s ambitions, introducing a new lighting and shadow engine, improved hair rendering first seen in Pragmata, and expanded environmental physics. Interactivity has been increased in sequences featuring the character Grace, while the interplay between light and darkness is expected to be a key gameplay element.

Smarter enemies

A new dynamic AI system powers an enemy that actively pursues the player, adapting its behaviour on the fly for a more unpredictable and tense experience. This AI will respond intelligently to the player’s actions, creating varied encounters across playthroughs.

Resident Evil Requiem - Reveal Trailer YouTube/ Resident Evil

Release date

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled for release on 27 February 2026. More details are expected during its reveal at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

aigamingleakleon kennedysurvival gamethe last of usresident evil requiem

Related News

More For You

Spider-Man PlayStation Plus

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains one of the most acclaimed superhero games

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered tops August’s 11 new PS Plus games

Highlights:

  • Eleven games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August.
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered available for PS5; PS4 players get Game of the Year Edition.
  • PS Plus Premium subscribers gain access to PS1 versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3.
  • Game trial for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach available to Premium members.


 Sony has announced 11 new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalogues this month, with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered leading the line-up. The additions, arriving on 19 August, include major console exclusives and classic titles, offering a strong month for subscribers across both tiers.

Full August line-up

The games being added to PS Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August 2025 are:

Keep ReadingShow less
STALKER 2 update

The studio has not confirmed that all features will be completed by the end of 2025

YouTube/ GSC Game World

'STALKER 2' to get engine upgrade and new features before PS5 launch

Highlights:

  • PS5 version of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl planned for release later this year
  • Game to be upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.5.4 for improved performance and stability
  • New gameplay features and balance tweaks also in development


GSC Game World has confirmed plans to deliver significant updates to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl ahead of its upcoming PlayStation 5 release. The improvements, targeted for later this year, include a major engine upgrade and a host of gameplay additions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mortal Kombat 1 leads fighting game sales this generation after 6.2m copies sold

This is consistent with the studio’s historical approach

YouTube/ MKIceAndFire

Mortal Kombat 1 leads fighting game sales this generation after 6.2m copies sold

Highlights:

  • Mortal Kombat 1 surpasses 6.2 million sales, topping Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.
  • Major content support ended less than 21 months after launch.
  • Ed Boon says NetherRealm remains committed to refining game balance.
  • Fans express disappointment over shorter-than-promised support cycle.

MK1 tops sales chart for current generation fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 has secured its position as the best-selling fighting game of the current generation, selling over 6.2 million copies. The milestone places it ahead of Street Fighter 6, which reported five million sales two months ago, and Tekken 8, which reached three million sales five months ago.

The latest entry in the long-running franchise launched to strong sales and broad appeal, attracting both casual and competitive players. However, it still falls short of Mortal Kombat 11’s performance, which sold more than 15 million copies by 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fortnite Shock and Awesome release

The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion

Epic Games

Fortnite’s most unexpected season yet? ‘Shock and Awesome’ release times confirmed

Highlights:

  • Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 begins on Thursday, 7 August with the new “Shock and Awesome” theme.
  • The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion.
  • Server downtime begins between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT.
  • Expected downtime is 2–6 hours before the update becomes available.
  • Exact release times vary by region (full list below).


Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 – titled Shock and Awesome – will launch globally on Thursday, 7 August 2025, bringing a mix of new collaborations and original content.

The new season introduces a unique enemy threat in the form of an insect invasion, a first for the game. Past seasons have included zombies and mercenaries, but this is the first time players will encounter bug-based enemies. The update also features crossover content from Halo and Power Rangers, as part of the ongoing expansion of Fortnite’s multiverse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Battlefield 6

Classic class system returns with subclass customisation

YouTube/ PlayStation

Battlefield 6 lands on 10 October with revamped classes and destructive combat

Highlights

  • Battlefield 6 launches on PlayStation 5 on 10 October 2025
  • Open beta weekends confirmed for 9–10 August and 14–17 August
  • Classic class system returns with subclass customisation
  • Emphasis on tactical map destruction and dynamic movement
  • Four large maps and multiple game modes confirmed at launch

Battlefield returns to its roots with modern warfare and evolving tactics

Electronic Arts has officially unveiled Battlefield 6, the latest entry in its flagship first-person shooter series, set in 2027. Taking inspiration from Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, the new game reintroduces the class system with enhanced customisation, expands tactical destruction, and adds fresh mechanics to keep firefights fast-paced and adaptive.

The title is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 on 10 October, with open beta weekends taking place in August, giving players a chance to try out the new mechanics ahead of launch.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us