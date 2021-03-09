Research reveals ‘significant’ racial disparities in care of heart patients during the pandemic

NEW research has revealed ‘significant’ racial disparities in care of heart patients during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.







Researchers found that people from black or Asian heritage and those from ethnic minority backgrounds were more likely to be admitted to hospital than their white peers, less likely to receive evidence-based care, and more likely to die early than before the pandemic, reported The Evening Standard.

The new study, led by academics from Keele University examined data on heart attacks during the first wave of the pandemic.

Researchers examined healthcare records from nationwide registries for all patients admitted to hospitals with a heart attack in England between February 1 and May 27, 2020. They also looked at rates from three previous years.

The data from before the pandemic drew on information from 62,578 patients – 90 per cent were from white backgrounds and 10 per cent were deemed to be of ‘BAME origin’.

According to the study, people with black or Asian heritage as well as those from minority ethnic backgrounds were likely to wait longer for different types of treatment to begin when compared to people from a white background, including reperfusion therapies – a medical treatment to restore blood flow and coronary angiographies – which are used to help diagnose heart conditions or carry out certain procedures.

The authors also found people from black or Asian heritage and those from ethnic minority backgrounds were 68 per cent more likely to die in hospital and 81 per cent more likely to die within seven days of discharge compared to before the pandemic, the report said.

“If you think you could be having symptoms of a heart attack, it’s important to call 999 immediately – every minute matters and prompt treatment saves lives.”

