Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Report reveals UK’s ‘broadband outage’ capital: Is your city on the list?

Almost 11 million consumers have suffered a broadband blackout last year.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

NOTTINGHAM in East Midlands has been named as the worst city in the UK for broadband outages as the internet downtime was 70 hours a year in the city on an average, according to a new report. It was followed by Southampton and Manchester. 

The report from the utility comparison website Uswitch.com has revealed that around 11 million UK consumers suffered a broadband blackout of more than three hours last year, the Guardian reported.

It added that an average UK household lost a total of almost two days of internet time due to loss of service, power cuts and maintenance. 

Nottingham, with a population of 337,000, replaces Edinburgh in 2021 and Bristol in 2020 as the worst city for broadband outages.

According to the report, homes were offline for an average of 19 hours in the year to 14 June due to broadband outages. When other factors were included, a typical UK home was offline for nearly 45 hours or almost two days.

Broadband outages affected remote and flexible workers, with 16 per cent saying their work had been affected at an estimated cost to the economy of almost £1.3 billion. Fifty-one per cent of those surveyed said they had worked at least one day a month from home.

“Misfiring home broadband can quickly become a huge annoyance, given that video calls have become essential for many remote workers,” Ernest Doku, a broadband expert at Uswitch, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“Many households who took out a broadband deal during the lockdown in the January sales last year will now be reaching the end of their contract. It’s the perfect time to shop around.”

The worst cities in the UK for network outages:

1. Nottingham (70.2 hours)

2. Southampton (45.8 hours)

3. Manchester (38.8 hours)

4. Bristol (38.7 hours)

5. Cardiff (27.3 hours)

6. Edinburgh (22.4 hours)

7. Liverpool (17.2 hours)

8. Newcastle (15.3 hours)

Source: Uswitch.com

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
British arms dealer investigated over alleged Malawi graft
News
PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC becomes 1st hospital in western India to begin ‘FDG labeled…
News
Udaipur Beheading: From Kangana Ranaut to Richa Chadha, Bollywood celebs strongly condemn the gruesome murder…
News
‘Tens of thousands’ of British men at risk of growing breasts due to rising steroid…
News
‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin to become first Gujarati filmmaker to join Oscars committee
News
Tuition fee crisis may force UK universities to cut home students and staff
News
‘Madrassas teaching children punishment for blasphemy is beheading: Kerala Governor on Udaipur incident
News
US Senator blames Imran Khan for strained Washington-Islamabad relations
News
Monkeypox cases in Britain pass 1,000
News
Pakistan reaches out to China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meeting…
News
UK university student gives birth in toilet ‘not knowing’ she was pregnant
News
Over 600 inmates escape Sri Lanka’s rehabilitation centre
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
British arms dealer investigated over alleged Malawi graft
‘It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny’:…
GPs in favour of mass strikes over new contract that…
PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC becomes 1st hospital in western…
Udaipur Beheading: From Kangana Ranaut to Richa Chadha, Bollywood celebs…
Report reveals UK’s ‘broadband outage’ capital: Is your city on…