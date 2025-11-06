Veteran’s son urges honour for Asians

THE son of a South Asian veteran of the Second World War has said stories like his father’s serve as a “powerful re­minder” to Britain and the wider world of the sacrifices made by Asians during the war and in the years that followed.

Mayurkant Baxi, 78, told Eastern Eye how his father, Shantilal Chunilal Baxi, endured hardship and discrimination in Uganda, yet continued to serve with courage, resilience and dignity – often without recognition for his efforts.

“My father was part of the reserve army in Jinja, Uganda,” Mayurkant, a retired aircraft engineer living in the UK, said.

“But he wasn’t on the frontline. In­stead, he and other Indian soldiers were given tasks no one else wanted — clean­ing human waste from buckets during nightly curfews, carrying it to collection points under the watch of British officers. It was hard, low-skilled, and humiliating work, but he never complained publicly.”

Shantilal was born in Jamnagar, Guja­rat, on February 22 ,1909. After earning his BA and LLB, he moved to Uganda in 1934 to join his father, who previously had emigrated there.

Initially, Shantilal could not practise law, because Indian qualifications were not recognised under British law. He worked as a clerk in a janitor’s office, while preparing for the necessary exams, finally opening his legal practice in 1941.

Mayurkant said, “The law in Uganda was different from India, and my father had to prove himself all over again. But even while working on his career, he was deeply involved in social work. He looked after the Hindu cemetery, the local library, schools and the Asian community. He was the honorary secretary of the Jinja Cham­ber of Commerce for 20 years, all unpaid.”

During the war, Shantilal’s work in the reserve army placed him – in his thirties – at the time of these nightly, humiliating duties. “Black people were not allowed out after dusk. The Indians were the ones clearing the toilets,” Mayurkant explained.

“The British delegated the dirtiest work to us. And yet, my father continued to serve everyone – Africans, Muslims and Hindus alike. For him, everyone mattered.”

Shantilal was known for being a strict disciplinarian at home – “Even grown men would avoid him out of respect and fear” – but his influence ex­tended through the town.

Children were disciplined with his name, “Maxi Kaka is com­ing,” and a road in Jinja, Baxi Road, still bears his family’s name.

After Uganda’s independence in 1962, Shantilal was awarded a British Government medal, around 1965, for his ser­vices to both the com­munity and Her Maj­esty’s Government. Yet, as he held a British passport, he was unable to con­tinue practising law under the new Ugan­dan regulations.

From 1964 to 1971, he worked for a company managing sugar and other fac­tories, arranging work permits and busi­ness permissions for residents.

“The medal was just a small pin, but it meant so much,” said Mayurkant. “It was recognition for an Indian man in East Africa – something most other lawyers never received. He never sought wealth or fame; he just stood for what was right.”

When Ugandan dictator Idi Amin came to power in 1971 and expelled thousands of Asians, the Baxi family had already left. Shan­tilal moved back to India, settling in Khar West, near Mumbai.

His children also moved to In­dia. “I went to India in 1960, be­cause of education problems in Uganda,” said Mayurkant. “We bought a flat in Bandra, and I stud­ied in Pune and Kerala. I later be­came a qualified aircraft engineer.”

Shantilal remained an avid trav­eller, visiting children and rela­tives in Kenya, the UK, the US, and Malaysia.

He passed away in 1985, aged 76, leaving behind a legacy of in­tegrity and service.

Mayurkant’s own life mirrored some of the obstacles his father faced. Though educated in India, he was refused jobs at Air India and Indian Airlines, because he was considered a foreigner. He eventually moved back to Uganda, then secured a visa to the UK, where he qualified and worked as an aircraft engineer.

“I didn’t even know what the ‘colour bar’ was until I came to this country,” said Mayurkant, re­ferring to how black and Asian people in the UK were treated differently in public places, espe­cially in pubs.

People of colour were often forced to drink in separate rooms or were not served at all. Land­lords could divide pubs into ar­eas for white customers and separate “col­oured” rooms.

Racial discrimi­nation became illegal through the Race Rela­tions Act of 1965, which made it un­lawful to treat people unfairly in public plac­es because of their race, colour, or country of birth. The law was strength­ened in 1968 to outlaw discrimination in work and hous­ing as well. Reflecting on both his and his father’s experiences, Mayurkant said the contribution of south Asians during the world wars are often ignored.

“People know there was poverty in In­dia and many were desperate for work. Thousands of Indians came to east Africa or the UK, hoping for better lives, only to face discrimination,” he said.

Mayurkant said the lesson of his fa­ther’s life is simple, yet profound. “He taught us that all humans are equal. My blood is red, your blood is red. A black man’s blood is red. A white man’s blood is red. If a life can be saved, whose blood it is, shouldn’t matter. That’s how my father lived. That’s how I was brought up.”

With Remebrance Day round the cor­ner, Mayurkant said he hoped stories of his father and other Asians will in­spire recognition of the overlooked con­tributions of soldiers and civilians from the subcontinent.

“It’s not just about medals or pins,” he said. “It’s about honouring the courage and commitment of people who were made to do the hardest work, yet did it with pride and dignity.”

South Asian families in the UK are in­vited to share stories and photographs of relatives who served at https://www.my­familylegacy.org.uk/