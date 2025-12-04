Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reliance begins work for India's largest IPO

Telecom giant eyes $170 billion valuation as draft prospectus preparation underway

Reliance IPO

Bankers are proposing a valuation of as much as $170 bn for Jio

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 04, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Reliance Industries starts preparing draft prospectus for Jio Platforms listing.
  • Bankers propose valuation of up to $170 bn, surpassing rival Bharti Airtel's $140 bn.
  • IPO could raise $4.3 bn under new SEBI rules, potentially launching in first half of 2026.
Reliance Industries has begun work on an initial draft prospectus for the listing of Jio Platforms, in what is expected to be India's biggest-ever initial public offering, Bloomberg reported Thursday citing people familiar with the development.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate is informally speaking with banks to prepare a prospectus that it plans to file with the regulator as soon as possible, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the process remains private.

The draft prospectus filing and formal appointment of bankers will occur after new rules on Indian IPOs come into effect. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved reducing the minimum dilution in IPOs to as low as 2.5 per cent for companies with a post-issue market capitalisation above 5 trillion rupees ($55 bn), though the change has not yet been implemented.

Bankers are proposing a valuation of as much as $170 bn for Jio, people familiar with the deliberations have said previously. This exceeds rival telecommunications firm Bharti Airtel, which is valued at approximately $140 bn.

Under the new listing rules, Jio could raise about $4.3 bn if it achieves the top end of that valuation and opts for the minimum dilution.

Mukesh Ambani, who controls Reliance and is Asia's wealthiest person, said in August the Jio listing could happen in the first half of 2026.

India's biggest IPO to date was by Hyundai Motor India, which raised $3.3 bn last year. The Jio offering would comfortably surpass this record. Deliberations are ongoing and details may change, the sources said.

bharti airtelreliance industriesjio ipo

Related News

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

More For You

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Vehicles move past the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) headquarters in Bengaluru on December 3, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Revenue at Indian firms rises with global demand for arms

REVENUE from the sales of arms and military services by the 100 largest weapons-producing com­panies worldwide rose by 5.9 per cent last year, with demand boost­ed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and global and regional ge­opolitical tensions, as per a global report released on Monday (1).

The combined arms revenues of three Indian companies men­tioned in the list increased by 8.2 per cent to $7.5 billion (£5.6bn) on the back of domestic orders, according to the Stockholm In­ternational Peace Research Insti­tute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based global think-tank.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us