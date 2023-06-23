‘Relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold,’ says family

‘Shahzada was always on the lookout for technology and tools that would help him improve’

Photo: Facebook/The Dawood Foundation.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Dawood family has paid tributes to Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman who were killed in the Titan sub disaster.

“The relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold. They were each other’s greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them,” the family said in its tribute.

According to the family, the ‘unwavering curiosity built the foundation for a close friendship between the two and inspired those around them to develop a similar passion for learning’.

“By being as they were with one another, they embodied valuable lessons on the pursuit of knowledge, exploration of the unknown, and bonds of familial friendship,” the statement added.

It added, “Shahzada and Suleman had embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the legendary Titanic in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. These beloved sons of the Dawood family were aboard the Ocean Gate submersible that has been presumed lost at sea. In this unfathomable tragedy, we try to find solace in the enduring legacy of humility and humanity that they have left behind and find comfort in the belief that they passed on to the next leg of their spiritual journey hand-in-hand, father and son.”

The family said that Shahzada always strived to emulate family values and taught his children to do the same. An avid gardener and photographer, he cared deeply about people and human development.

According to the statement, Shahzada was always on the lookout for technology and tools that would help him improve and these hobbies were an extension of his passion to better himself.

“He was constantly excited to learn more about the world around him and was an ardent animal lover – he had two pets, a dog named Stig and a cat named Proteus, who would sometimes make their presence felt in videoconference meetings that Shahzada was part of,” the tribute said.

“Shahzada was focused on extending the entrepreneurial legacy of the family with the setup of businesses in renewable energy and technology domains, with an ardent belief that these would engender prosperity for thousands of Pakistani families”

He was the vice chairman of the board of Engro Corporation, and one of its longest standing directors. He was instrumental in directing the organisation to solve meaningful problems for Pakistan.

It added, “Suleman, much like his father, was also deeply committed to serve. His excitement to join Engro after he graduated could not be contained, culminating in an internship in the summer of 2022 to learn more about the organization that his family was such a passionate believer in. Suleman is remembered fondly by Engro colleagues as a tall young man walking around with his beloved Rubik’s cube and a smile on his face.”

The family revealed that he loved science fiction literature and volleyball but his greatest quality was the humility he espoused which was a true reflection of his parents’ upbringing. A sociable companion, Suleman was admired by his friends at university and loved dearly by his sister and young cousins, who often looked up to ‘Suleman bhai’ for friendship, advice, and laughter.

“Shahzada and Suleman were loved by all members of the wider family but they were especially cherished by Christine (wife and mother) and Alina (daughter and sister). Shahzada and Alina shared a true father-daughter relationship; they were affectionate with each other, would often cook together, and had very philosophical conversations about life. At the center of this family was Christine, who held them all together like glue, having fully devoted herself to these wonderful individuals whom she fiercely loved and protected,” the family further said.

“Their absence will be felt deeply by all those who had the privilege of knowing this pair. It is difficult to articulate the grief of the immediate Dawood family, including not only Christine and Alina, but also parents, Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, and Shahzada’s siblings and their spouses.”

Shahzada was also in the founder’s circle of The British Asian Trust. In a tribute, the organisation said that it is ‘deeply saddened by the tragic news’.

“Shahzada was a wonderful and generous man who supported our work in South Asia for many years, while his son was just emerging into adulthood with a promising future ahead,” the trust said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with family and friends at this unimaginable time of grief and loss. Our deepest condolences to them and everyone else who lost loved ones in this terrible incident.”