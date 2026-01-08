Skip to content
Reform UK names Laila Cunningham as London mayoral candidate

Nigel Farage unveils Muslim businesswoman and former CPS lawyer as party’s challenger to Sadiq Khan

Reform UK councillor Laila Cunningham stands beside party leader Nigel Farage after it was announced that she will be the party’s candidate for Mayor of London in 2027 during a press conference at Glaziers Hall on January 07, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 08, 2026
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
THE anti-immigration Reform UK party on Wednesday (7) named Muslim businesswoman Laila Cunningham as its candidate to run in London's 2028 mayoral elections.

Reform leader Nigel Farage announced Cunningham, a former lawyer, as the party's pick to contest the post held since 2016 by current mayor Sadiq Khan.

Khan, a Labour party politician who became London's first Muslim mayor, has been fiercely criticised by the far-right over his policies, which often celebrate London's diversity and large immigrant population. He has not announced if he intends to run for a fourth term in office.

Born to Egyptian immigrant parents, 48-year-old Cunningham is Reform's first local councillor in London.

Cunningham would lead the party in an ambitious bid to win big in local elections in London in May, Farage said.

Reform could struggle to win over voters in the diverse, busy UK metropolis, despite growing popularity across other parts of the country.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Farage described Cunningham as "articulate... passionate" and "a mother".

Elected in the central borough of Westminster in 2022 as a Conservative, Laila Cunningham defected to Reform last year.

Born in the capital to parents of Egyptian origin who arrived in the UK in the 1960s, she called London the "greatest city in the world".

"But I am not blind to what it has become," she added, vowing there would be a "new sheriff in town".

Cunningham worked as a lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), but had to resign last year after making comments considered too politically partisan.

"People that come to London have to embrace British culture. You don't come to London expecting London to change for you," she said Wednesday.

She announced her priority would be to fight crime, arguing that London "is no longer safe" particularly for women, and attacking Khan's policies.

(AFP)

