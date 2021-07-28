Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654

Business

Reckitt Benckiser boss says ‘commodities price hike in a short period’ is a concern

RB’s chief executive Laxman Narasimhan

By: Pramod Thomas

CONSUMER GOODS major Reckitt Benckiser group has warned that its margins will be squeezed this year due to higher costs.

The FTSE-listed company also missed second-quarter sales growth estimates as growth slowed in demand for products such as Lysol disinfectants and Finish dishwashing detergents.

The firm’s chief executive Laxman Narasimhan has said that it was facing between 8 per cent and 9 per cent rise in the cost of commodities.

Historically, it is some of the highest inflation we have seen in a short period of time, he added.

“It’s coming pretty much across the board, but in particular oils, surfactants, logistics, freight, for example, are clear areas that we have highlighted. The company would work out how the rising costs would feed through to price increases for its products on a country-by-country basis,” Narasimhan told The Guardian

“This is a local market-by-market decision. You can look at where you stand versus competitors, look at what we can afford, we don’t want to lose competitiveness and so you’ll end up making that call literally market-by-market. We expect that we won’t be able to offset all commodity inflation by the end of this year, but we hope to do so by next year.”

Reckitt said it now expects its 2021 adjusted operating margins to fall to between 22.7 per cent and 23.2 per cent from 23.6 per cent in 2020.

The company said it would take time to offset the inflationary headwinds with productivity and pricing action being implemented in the second half of the year and early 2022.

Reckitt posted a £1.82bn first-half operating loss, due to a £3bn charge it incurred on the sale of its infant nutrition business in China announced last month.

The pandemic boosted Reckitt’s sales to record levels last year, but there are signs that momentum is easing as vaccinations gather pace and stay-at-home restrictions in developed economies are lifted.

Reckitt said brands including Finish, Airwick, Harpic, and Veet, which make up 70 per cent of its sales, are growing, but at slower rates than last year, while brands like Durex, Vanish and Nurofen are returning to growth as market conditions normalise.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India may mull incentives for Tesla if carmaker agrees to produce locally
Business
IMF raises UK economic growth forecast to 7 per cent
Business
IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 9.5 per cent in 2021-22
Business
India confirms French court order to freeze assets in Paris
Business
Global chip shortage continues to hurt JLR
Business
Indian economy may grow 8.8 to 9 per cent in 2021-22, report says
UK
Moonpig profits double to £92m due to increased online spending
Business
Cryptocurrency trading in India – How does it work?
Business
Worldwide millionaires surge to 56.1 million, report says
UK
London banker, jailed over £72m fraud, joins cryptocurrency firm in senior position
Business
No plan to print currency, says Indian finance minister
Business
India improves score in UN trade facilitation survey 2021
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympics: Britain win gold in swimming relay, just miss world…
UK lifts quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from US and EU
STEM sector’s lack of diversity ‘will hold Britain back
After Cold Case, now Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi to premiere on…
Windrush compensation scheme process ‘is too complex’ for victims, report…
‘One in three Britons has multiple chronic health issues’