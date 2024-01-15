Website Logo
  • Monday, January 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Regent Group’s Dr Selva Pankaj invited to WEF Annual Meeting 2024

The WEF Annual Meeting is globally recognised for convening leaders to address pressing issues, including economic growth, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation

Dr Selva Pankaj

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Dr Selva Pankaj, Chairman of Regent Group, has been invited to the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, in acknowledgment of the group’s notable contributions to education and economic development.

This invitation serves as a testament to Regent Group’s impact on education, the economy, and investment, a report on Regent’s website said.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr Pankaj said, “We are delighted we are invited to attend Davos next week. REGENT will now attend each year and we will portray education, economy, and investment based on our values – the end result of education is character.”

This declaration underscores Regent Group’s dedication to instilling character development within its educational framework, highlighting the pivotal role of education in shaping not only skilled professionals but also individuals of strong character.

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos is globally recognised for convening leaders to address pressing issues, including economic growth, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation.

The 2024 meeting’s focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) aligns with Regent Group’s forward-thinking approach. Dr Pankaj’s participation presents an opportunity to contribute to global discussions on leveraging AI in education to drive innovation and ethical considerations in the economy.

Dr Pankaj’s presence at Davos also underscores Regent Group’s strides in the investment sector, particularly in education technology, where AI plays a pivotal role.

The Group’s initiatives in integrating technology with traditional learning methods set benchmarks for creating more accessible, efficient, and personalised educational experiences.

This resonates with the WEF’s agenda to discuss the integration of AI in improving societal outcomes, including education.

Furthermore, Dr Pankaj’s attendance provides a platform to showcase Regent Group’s unique perspective on how education influences economic development and investment strategies.

By prioritising character development and ethical grounding, Regent Group emphasises the importance of nurturing responsible leaders and entrepreneurs contributing positively to the global economy.

Dr Selva Pankaj’s participation in the WEF Annual Meeting 2024 not only recognises Regent Group’s achievements but also serves as a platform to engage in meaningful conversations about the intersection of education, economy, and investment in the modern world.

It reinforces the Group’s belief that the essence of education extends beyond knowledge acquisition to character-building, shaping individual destinies and the global economic landscape.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Asda introduces four-day work week
HEADLINE STORY
Edwardian Group sells 10 hotels to Starwood Capital
INDIA
Ambani calls Modi most successful prime minister in India’s history
Business
Speedy lending and impact are priorities for World Bank
Business
India’s antitrust agency probes global delivery firms
Business
Natwest chairman’s housing comment sparks ire
Business
British Asian entrepreneurs call for more diversity in venture capital market
UK
Issa brothers’ partner assures resilience amid debt concerns
Business
‘India’s coffee exports likely to surge 10 per cent’
INDIA
Hinduja Group to invest over £100m in Tamil Nadu
INDIA
Gujarat aims to become $500bn economy by 2026-27: Bhupendra Patel
UK
UK aims for Uranium fuel independence to challenge Russia
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW