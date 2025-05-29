Skip to content
5 reasons ‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 is the most unpredictable season yet

A deeper look at the new voice cast, sharper animation and emotional payoffs that make this comeback worth the wait.

Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty return with fresh voices and familiar chaos
Comicbook.com
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai May 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Forget reliable wormholes or predictable plotlines because Rick and Morty is back. Rick and Morty has always been the unruly cousin of animated hijinks, an acid-washed rollercoaster through infinite realities. After a year and a half of radio silence, Season 8 crash-lands on Adult Swim, and it’s every bit as unhinged, audacious, and delightfully unsettling as we’ve come to expect. Here are five reasons Season 8 proves that this family of interdimensional misfits still reigns supreme.

Trapped in charger purgatory

Remember that sinking feeling when your phone hits 1%? Rick weaponised it. The opener throws Summer and Morty into a cosmic timeout corner for nicking his charger... but this isn't just detention. It's a Matrix-meets-mundane-hell simulation stretched over seventeen soul-crushing virtual years. Morty endures war zones and brutal deaths on loop, Summer claws her way to tech tycoon status, making chargers obsolete.


Voice actors who bring characters to life

New voices can be risky, but these ones nail it. Ian Cardoni’s Rick sounds more cunning than ever, always one step ahead. Harry Belden’s Morty balances nervous panic with surprising strength. And Spencer Grammer’s Summer shifts from stressed-out teenager to tough CEO. Together, they give each character fresh energy and even fans feel their new take right away.


Animation that’s more dynamic than ever

Season 8 looks sharper and moves faster. The “death race” scene in the premiere is a heart-pounding blur of explosions and near-misses. Jerry’s ridiculous Easter-themed chaos is both hilarious and a bit gross but in the best way. From alien worlds to close-up character moments, the visuals pull you in and refuse to let go.


Smith family on centre stage

This time, the whole family gets their moment. Summer’s journey from powerless kid to corporate boss to defiant sister gives the episode real heart. Beth wrestles with seeing her daughter as an equal, and Jerry accidentally stumbles into some bizarre, cosmic role, complete with hidden Easter eggs. Each member’s story connects, proving the family is more than just side characters.


Connections to past seasons that actually matter

Unlike before, episodes in Season 8 build on what came before. The fallout from the Citadel, Rick’s shaky mental state, and Morty’s lingering fears all carry over. You don’t need to be a lore expert to enjoy it, but long-time fans will spot the callbacks and feel rewarded, nothing gets wiped clean at the end of the hour.


Wrapping up the wild ride

Sure, a few grumble about "playing it safe". But let’s be real: what other show would lock its teen stars in phone charger hell for 17 years? Season 8’s mix of gut-busting chaos, emotional gut-punches, visual fireworks, and evolving family dynamics proves Rick and Morty hasn’t lost an ounce of its dimension-shattering swagger.

As one fan perfectly nailed it: "Done in by the generation gap of calling vs. texting? Classic R&M." The wildest ride in the multiverse? Buckle up. It just dropped into a higher gear.

