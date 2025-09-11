‘Rick and Morty: The End’ announced with six-part finale bringing Oni Press saga to a close

Highlights:
- Oni Press announces Rick and Morty: The End six-part miniseries starting 3 December 2025
- The comic marks a dramatic conclusion after more than 100 issues of the hit franchise
- Writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Jarrett Williams lead the final saga following Rick and Morty vs. the Universe
- Rick Sanchez becomes the multiverse’s most wanted as Morty and Space Beth hunt him down
Adult Swim’s cult animated hit Rick and Morty is set to close a major chapter with Oni Press confirming the launch of Rick and Morty: The End this December. The new comic book miniseries will spin directly out of Rick and Morty vs. the Universe and promises a high-stakes finale unlike anything the duo has faced before. Fans searching for details on Rick and Morty The End will now have confirmation that this marks the start of a six-issue showdown.
Rick and Morty face their most dangerous hunt yet in Oni Press finale Instagram/rickandmorty
What is Rick and Morty The End about?
According to Oni Press, Rick and Morty: The End throws Rick Sanchez into his most desperate battle yet. Wanted across every reality, Rick’s bounty has attracted governments, militaries, pirates, mobsters, bounty hunters, and even circus clowns.
The only ones with a real chance of catching him are Morty and Space Beth, but they’re not on the same side. The story sets up a deadly family clash where Morty and Beth must decide whether Rick comes back alive.
Who is creating Rick and Morty The End ?
The six-part series reunites the creative team from Rick and Morty vs. the Universe. Writer Daniel Kibblesmith, known for Marvel’s Loki, and artist Jarrett Williams, who worked on Speed Force, will continue steering the franchise towards its explosive finale. Oni Press confirmed the first issue launches on 3 December 2025, featuring covers by Dave Bardin, Troy Little, Tom Fowler, and others.
How does it connect to Rick and Morty vs. the Universe ?
The storyline spins directly out of the events of Rick and Morty vs. the Universe, Oni Press’s crossover saga that concluded in October. That series followed Rick and Morty as they battled every universe they had ever crossed, leaving Rick with few allies and no escape routes. The End picks up after that chaos, positioning the finale as a natural continuation of the franchise’s long-running comic arc.
Is this the real end of Rick and Morty ?
The teaser sparked debate when Oni Press first hinted at “The End.” While Rick and Morty: The End signals the conclusion of Oni Press’s decade-long run of tie-in comics, the animated series on Adult Swim is continuing. The Emmy-winning show, featuring voices from Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer, remains a central part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s programming. For fans, this comic miniseries is the definitive closing act for Oni Press’s part of the multiverse.