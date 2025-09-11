Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘Rick and Morty: The End’ announced with six-part finale bringing Oni Press saga to a close

The final comic series follows the fallout of Rick and Morty vs the Universe as Morty and Space Beth hunt Rick Sanchez.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty face their most dangerous hunt yet in Oni Press finale

Instagram/rickandmorty
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Oni Press announces Rick and Morty: The End six-part miniseries starting 3 December 2025
  • The comic marks a dramatic conclusion after more than 100 issues of the hit franchise
  • Writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Jarrett Williams lead the final saga following Rick and Morty vs. the Universe
  • Rick Sanchez becomes the multiverse’s most wanted as Morty and Space Beth hunt him down

Adult Swim’s cult animated hit Rick and Morty is set to close a major chapter with Oni Press confirming the launch of Rick and Morty: The End this December. The new comic book miniseries will spin directly out of Rick and Morty vs. the Universe and promises a high-stakes finale unlike anything the duo has faced before. Fans searching for details on Rick and Morty The End will now have confirmation that this marks the start of a six-issue showdown.

Rick and Morty Rick and Morty face their most dangerous hunt yet in Oni Press finale Instagram/rickandmorty


What is Rick and Morty The End about?

According to Oni Press, Rick and Morty: The End throws Rick Sanchez into his most desperate battle yet. Wanted across every reality, Rick’s bounty has attracted governments, militaries, pirates, mobsters, bounty hunters, and even circus clowns.

The only ones with a real chance of catching him are Morty and Space Beth, but they’re not on the same side. The story sets up a deadly family clash where Morty and Beth must decide whether Rick comes back alive.

- YouTube youtu.be


Who is creating Rick and Morty The End ?

The six-part series reunites the creative team from Rick and Morty vs. the Universe. Writer Daniel Kibblesmith, known for Marvel’s Loki, and artist Jarrett Williams, who worked on Speed Force, will continue steering the franchise towards its explosive finale. Oni Press confirmed the first issue launches on 3 December 2025, featuring covers by Dave Bardin, Troy Little, Tom Fowler, and others.


How does it connect to Rick and Morty vs. the Universe ?

The storyline spins directly out of the events of Rick and Morty vs. the Universe, Oni Press’s crossover saga that concluded in October. That series followed Rick and Morty as they battled every universe they had ever crossed, leaving Rick with few allies and no escape routes. The End picks up after that chaos, positioning the finale as a natural continuation of the franchise’s long-running comic arc.


Is this the real end of Rick and Morty ?

The teaser sparked debate when Oni Press first hinted at “The End.” While Rick and Morty: The End signals the conclusion of Oni Press’s decade-long run of tie-in comics, the animated series on Adult Swim is continuing. The Emmy-winning show, featuring voices from Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer, remains a central part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s programming. For fans, this comic miniseries is the definitive closing act for Oni Press’s part of the multiverse.

adult swimhighstakes finaleoni pressthe endrick and morty

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

The Office spinoff

The Paper trailer reveals chaotic newsroom comedy with Oscar Martinez

Instagram/domhnallgleeson_haven

'The Paper' trailer reveals 'The Office' spinoff set in a struggling newspaper, starring Oscar Martinez

Highlights

  • The Office universe expands with new Peacock comedy The Paper, premiering 4 September.
  • Domhnall Gleeson stars as a struggling newspaper’s new editor-in-chief.
  • Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office.
  • Series co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman; to stream in India on JioHotstar from 5 September.

The long-awaited return to The Office’s mockumentary world is here, but with an all-new workplace. Peacock has released the first trailer for The Paper, an offshoot series set in the same universe as the hit sitcom, this time turning the cameras on a failing local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio.

Led by Domhnall Gleeson and featuring the comeback of Oscar Nuñez as The Office’s fan-favourite accountant Oscar Martinez, the comedy premieres 4 September on Peacock, with Indian audiences able to stream it on JioHotstar from 5 September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pride and Prejudice

Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice features Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman in lead roles

X/Netflix

Netflix’s new 'Pride and Prejudice' casts Anjana Vasan as only Asian actor in main ensemble

Highlights:

• Netflix shares first image and complete cast list for Pride and Prejudice series
• Emma Corrin stars as Elizabeth Bennet, with Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet
• The diverse ensemble includes newcomers and veteran actors
• Series written by Dolly Alderton, directed by Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn

Netflix has officially kicked off production on its six-part limited series Pride and Prejudice, offering fans a first glimpse at its fresh interpretation of the Jane Austen classic. The first-look image features the Bennet sisters and their mother in full period costume, combining veteran star power with a rising, diverse cast. With Emma Corrin leading as Elizabeth Bennet and Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, the series is set to reintroduce Austen’s story to a new generation with a contemporary lens.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

All past and future South Park episodes will now stream exclusively on Paramount+

IMDB

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

Highlights:

  • South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign a new five-year deal with Paramount Global.
  • The deal, worth £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore), includes 50 new episodes and exclusive streaming rights.
  • All 26 past seasons will move from HBO Max to Paramount+.
  • Season 27 premieres 23 July on Comedy Central, followed by streaming on Paramount+.

After months of negotiations and behind-the-scenes legal tension, South Park will now officially stream on Paramount+. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a massive £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore) deal with Paramount Global, ensuring the future of the long-running adult animation for another five years.

The agreement includes 50 brand-new episodes, with all 26 previous seasons moving to Paramount+ globally. The show's 27th season, which was delayed due to contractual disagreements, premieres on Comedy Central this week, followed by streaming availability the next day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angel Love Island bombshell

Angel the new Love Island bombshell set to dump a contestant in shock twist

Instagram/loveisland

Angel new Love Island bombshell to dump a girl after stealing a boy in brutal twist

Highlights:

  • New bombshell Angel Swift, 26, enters Love Island as part of a shock twist
  • The aesthetics practitioner from Kent says she’s ready to turn heads and split couples
  • Her arrival could immediately send another girl home
  • Fans speculate Angel will target Ty, threatening Lauren’s place in the villa

A dramatic shake-up is on the horizon for Love Island as Angel Swift, a bold new bombshell, is set to enter the villa, bringing with her the power to send one contestant packing.

The latest episode of ITV2’s hit dating show ended with a cliffhanger as Shakira read out a surprise text announcing that “the party was far from over.” Moments later, a teaser revealed Angel’s imminent arrival, with narrator Iain Stirling hinting at an explosive twist. The 26-year-old salon owner from Maidstone is not only joining the game late but may be replacing someone the moment she steps in.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish'

Bookish brings postwar London to life with gripping weekly mysteries

Instagram/uandalibi

Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish' is being hailed as the ''next best thing to Sherlock'' — Here’s why viewers are hooked

Highlights:

  • Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book, a crime-solving bookshop owner in post-war London in Bookish.
  • The detective drama premiered on U&Alibi on 16 July 2025, with two episodes airing weekly.
  • Critics praise the series for its smart plotting, rich period detail, and modern queer representation.
  • A second season has already been confirmed, with filming set to begin this summer.

Mark Gatiss, best known for co-creating Sherlock, is back with another brainy sleuth, and this time, it’s personal. Bookish, a 1940s-set detective drama written by and starring Gatiss, follows the eccentric Gabriel Book, a former intelligence agent turned antiquarian bookseller who helps the police crack cases in bombed-out postwar London. The six-part series, which debuted this week on U&Alibi, has already garnered praise for its clever plots, layered characters, and strong sense of time and place, with some calling it “the next best thing to Sherlock.”

Mark Gatiss\u2019s 'Bookish' Mark Gatiss brings queer detective drama Bookish to life as fans call it the new SherlockInstagram/uandalibi

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us