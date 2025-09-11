‘Rick and Morty: The End’ announced with six-part finale bringing Oni Press saga to a close





What is Bookish about? Inside the premise and setting

Set in 1946, Bookish introduces Gabriel Book, a tea-loving, ginger snap-baking bibliophile who runs a bookshop on Archangel Lane. Behind his mild-mannered exterior lies a sharp intellect honed by wartime service. With a quirky filing system and a special “Churchill letter” granting him access to investigations, Book works alongside the police while navigating a double life as a gay man in a repressive era.

His domestic arrangement is just as unconventional: he lives with his best friend Trottie (Polly Walker), in a lavender marriage that hides both their truths. Alongside them is Jack (Connor Finch), a young ex-con taken in as a shop assistant, and Nora (Buket Kömür), a war orphan with a flair for sleuthing.

Each pair of episodes follows a standalone case, from skeletons in plague pits to arsenic-laced murder, while teasing out larger mysteries about Book’s past and Jack’s true identity.





How Bookish compares to Sherlock, and why fans are on board

Though comparisons to Sherlock are inevitable, Bookish offers something distinct. It trades fast-paced modern twists for rich historical textures and a gentler pace, drawing inspiration from classic whodunits à la Agatha Christie. Critics have noted that Gatiss “plays fair” with his audience, offering tightly woven mysteries that reward attention to detail.

But it’s the characters, not just the crimes, that are drawing viewers in. Gabriel Book’s sexuality isn’t just a character note; it’s interwoven with the story, giving Bookish a rare kind of queer visibility in the genre. Gatiss has said the show’s concept came from imagining a bookshop as a kind of analogue search engine: “The answer is in there somewhere.”





What do reviews and social media say about Bookish?

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. The Times praised it as “deceptively multifaceted,” while The Telegraph described it as “a witty, well-plotted sleuther.” The Radio Times went so far as to call it “a breath of fresh air” in a market crowded with detective dramas.

On social media, fans have expressed delight at the show’s mix of charm and darkness, praising its performances and historical authenticity. The casting of Daniel Mays as a jovial butcher-turned-killer in the first case had viewers hooked, especially as the storyline spiralled into revelations about murder, plague bones, and mistaken blackmail.





Will there be a Bookish season 2?

Yes. Before the first episode even aired, Bookish was greenlit for a second season. Filming is expected to begin in summer 2025, with a likely release in mid-2026. Gatiss and the core cast, including Walker, Finch, Kömür, Elliot Levey, and Blake Harrison, are all set to return. While no new guest stars have been announced, the structure of the series means fresh faces are expected to appear in each new mystery.





Gatiss expressed his excitement in a statement: “I’m thrilled that the team at U&Alibi are allowing me to dive back into the world of Bookish and create more fiendish crimes for Gabriel Book and the team to solve.”