Real Madrid beat Dortmund to win 15th Champions League title

Real Madrid have now won their last nine European Cup finals, claiming the title six times in the last 11 seasons. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Real Madrid withstood a barrage from Borussia Dortmund to win the Champions League for the 15th time. Late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior secured a 2-0 victory at Wembley on Saturday.

Carvajal headed in from Toni Kroos’ corner in the 74th minute, followed by Vinicius scoring to cement Madrid’s status as the most successful club in Champions League history.

Madrid have now won their last nine European Cup finals, claiming the title six times in the last 11 seasons.

Despite their success, they had to rely on some good fortune as Dortmund missed key opportunities in the first half. Niclas Fuellkrug hit the post, and Karim Adeyemi failed to convert a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois.

“We started to play better in the second half,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. “This squad leaves me very satisfied because we don’t always play our best but we never give up.”

Carvajal, Kroos, Nacho, and Luka Modric joined Real legend Paco Gento as the only players to win the European Cup six times. Ancelotti extended his record with his fifth title as the most successful coach in the competition’s history.

Over 2,500 stewards were in place at Wembley to avoid a repeat of the violent scenes from the Euro 2020 final. However, three pitch invaders managed to enter the field during the opening minutes, with one taking photos with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius. The Metropolitan Police reported 53 arrests, including five for pitch invasions.

Ancelotti’s side struggled in the first 45 minutes, as Dortmund dominated with support from their traveling fans. Courtois, making his first Champions League appearance of the season, kept Madrid in the game.

Dortmund’s best chances came through Adeyemi, who was thwarted by Courtois and Carvajal. Fuellkrug hit the post with his effort from Ian Maatsen’s through ball. Adeyemi was denied again by Courtois from a narrow angle, and Fuellkrug couldn’t convert the rebound.

“We didn’t show the efficiency to score,” said Dortmund boss Edin Terzic. “We were close to taking the lead but then the game turned around and you see why they are the champions.”

Madrid found their rhythm in the second half. Kroos forced a save from Gregor Kobel, nearly scoring with a free-kick. Bellingham, who moved from Dortmund to Madrid 12 months ago, almost connected with Vinicius’ cross.

The decisive moment came 16 minutes from time when Carvajal headed in Kroos’ corner. Kobel made saves from Eduardo Camavinga and Nacho, while Bellingham’s effort was deflected behind by Nico Schlotterbeck.

Bellingham’s pass then set up Vinicius to secure the victory, despite Kobel getting a hand to the shot.

(AFP)