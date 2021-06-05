Website Logo
  Saturday, June 05, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 344,082
Total Cases 28,694,879
Today's Fatalities 3,380
Today's Cases 120,529
ASIA

Ready for talks even if India has roadmap to restore Kashmir’s status: Imran Khan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan said his country is open to resuming dialogues with India if New Delhi comes up with a clear plan to restore the autonomy of Kashmir.

“Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did… then that is acceptable,” Khan said in an interview with Reuters on Friday (4).

Khan had recently ruled out any talks with India until New Delhi “restores the status of Kashmir to pre-2019 levels”.

New Delhi had scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir nearly two years ago, bifurcating the state and downgrading it to a centrally controlled territory. India’s action had sparked widespread criticism in Pakistan leading to a diplomatic stand-off between the two countries.

Khan underlined strong regional trade partnerships to alleviate poverty in the Indian subcontinent but put the onus on New Delhi for the normalisation of relations between the two neighbours.

“They (India) have to come back for us to resume dialogue”, the cricketer-turned-politician said, maintaining that he has always wanted a “civilised” and “open” relationship with India.

“It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” he said, citing the example of the European Union.

Khan said he is seeking a political settlement in Afghanistan before US troops leave the worn-torn country in September as the matter is important for Pakistan too.

Pakistan would suffer if there is a civil war in Afghanistan that could lead to a refugee crisis, he said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

