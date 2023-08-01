Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Ravindra Jadeja: India will be at their best in decider

India have treated the three-match ODI series as the buildup for their campaigns in the Asia Cup and World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates the dismissal of Romario Shepherd of West Indies during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 27, 2023. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shrugged off Saturday’s defeat by West Indies in the second one-day international and promised they would give their best to win the decider on Tuesday (1).

India have treated the three-match ODI series as the buildup for their campaigns in the Asia Cup, beginning later this month, and the home World Cup in October-November.

Skipper Rohit Sharma sacrificed his opening slot and batted at number seven in the opening ODI, which India won by five wickets, while stalwart Virat Kohli did not bat.

The duo skipped the second ODI where Hardik Pandya led the side that went down to the West Indies by six wickets.

“Coming before the Asia Cup and the World Cup, this is the right time to experiment with team combinations and try players at different positions,” Jadeja told reporters.

“It gives you a good idea about what the team balance should be like, and what would be the ideal combination. If we need to do any chop and change, this is the right time.”

While India have not disclosed if Rohit and Kohli would return for the decider, Jadeja said they were confident of victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

“We know we lost a game but if you are trying different things, that can happen,” he said.

“But we are confident, and there’s nothing to worry. We are going to play our best cricket and give our best to win the series.”

The 34-year-old had a long chat with West Indies’ Jomel Warrican and Jadeja said he was happy to share his experience with the fellow left-arm spinner.

“He approached me seeking help, and I shared some of my experience. He had some technical doubts, which I tried to clear,” he said.

“Hopefully he will work on those areas and get better.

“If your experience helps someone to get better, there cannot be anything better than that.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Bumrah to lead India in T20 series against Ireland
Sports
Broad scripts perfect farewell as England level Ashes series
Sports
Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years
HEADLINE STORY
Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire punished over Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
Sports
Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket win over West Indies
Sports
Rohit unsure if Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour
Sports
India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup
Sports
Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies
Sports
Indian women’s cricket captain faces criticism for ‘bad behaviour’
Sports
Ashwin double strike boosts India’s Test sweep bid
Sports
West Indies grind through turgid day against India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW