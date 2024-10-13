  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Prayer meeting held in Harrow for Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely recognised for transforming the group into a global business powerhouse.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, patron of the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe (ZTFE), led the meeting and shared his reflections on Tata, with whom he had worked since 2002. (Photo credit: Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe)

By: EasternEye

A PRAYER meeting was held at the Zoroastrian Centre in Harrow, London, on Friday (11), to honour the late Padma Vibhushan Ratan Naval Tata, who passed away on 8 October at the age of 86.

Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely recognised for transforming the group into a global business powerhouse and for his contributions to philanthropy and industry.

The Uthamna, or third-day Zoroastrian prayers, were conducted by three priests: Metropolitan Police superintendent Zubin P Writer, Ervad Yazad T Bhadha, and Ervad Zubin R Bhedwar. Lord Karan Bilimoria, patron of the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe (ZTFE), led the meeting and shared his reflections on Tata, with whom he had worked since 2002.

prayer tata harrow 2
The Uthamna, or third-day Zoroastrian prayers, were conducted by three priests. (Photo credit: Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe)

Bilimoria recalled Tata’s resilience during the 2008 global financial crisis, quoting his words: “We shall do it by ourselves and I know we can do it,” reflecting his determination to lead Tata Group through difficult times.

Mehernavaz Avari, UK area director of the Indian Hotels Company, also paid tribute, reflecting on her personal interactions with Tata during her 24 years with the company.

The prayer meeting was attended by Tata employees, past and present, as well as dignitaries including Lakshmi Narayan, first secretary at the Indian High Commission, and local leaders from the London Borough of Harrow.

ZTFE president Malcolm M Deboo spoke about the long-standing ties between the Tata family and the ZTFE, noting that several members of the Tata family, including the founder Jamshedji Tata, are buried in the ZTFE cemetery in Surrey.

Leaders from various faiths also attended the gathering to pay their respects to Tata, who was praised for his global contributions to business and his philanthropic efforts.

Related Stories
News

Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
News

Boris Johnson praises Modi’s ‘astral energy’ in memoir
UK

Majority support legalising assisted dying, poll reveals
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
US

Obama lashes out at “crazy” Trump in first rally for Harris
News

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds pays tribute to Ratan Tata
UK

‘Sharp rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims’
News

India and Nigeria lead work-related migration to the UK
US

Trump claims India imposes highest tariffs; vows to reciprocate
News

Seema Malhotra takes on additional charge as equalities under secretary
News

Pharmacy leaders celebrated for innovation at prestigious Pharmacy Business Awards 2024
News

How Ratan Tata turned humiliation into success with JLR acquisition
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Prayer in Harrow for Ratan Tata Prayer meeting held in Harrow for Ratan Tata
Sanju Samson Samson’s century leads India to record T20 total and series…
Alex Salmond Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
Lost album from late music giant reaches great heights
Abid Iqbal: A great British hero of qawwali
UK’s Chagos Islands deal a ‘step towards justice for inhabitants’