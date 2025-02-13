Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Wrongful rape conviction: Andrew Malkinson to get 'significant' compensation

The payment comes more than a year after his conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in July 2023.

Andrew Malkinson

Malkinson, 59, has been struggling financially since his release and has been on universal credit for 19 months. (Photo: X/@NotThatBigIan)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

ANDREW MALKINSON, who spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, will receive a six-figure interim compensation payment from the Ministry of Justice.

The payment comes more than a year after his conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in July 2023.

Malkinson, 59, has been struggling financially since his release and has been on universal credit for 19 months. He told The Guardian that the compensation will give him financial independence and allow him to travel.

He plans to visit his half-sisters in Australia for the first time since 1990, as well as Spain and Portugal.

The final amount he will receive is still being assessed by the independent miscarriage of justice compensation scheme, led by retired judge Sir Robin Spencer.

Under current rules, the maximum payout for a wrongful conviction is capped at £1 million, a limit set in 2008.

Malkinson, who was 37 when he was jailed, has criticised the compensation cap, arguing that it does not reflect inflation or the severity of his wrongful imprisonment.

He told The Guardian that the scheme “needs undoing and putting back on the road to justice.”

His lawyer, Toby Wilton of Hickman and Rose, said the interim payment was welcome but called for an increase in the compensation cap.

He said: “One million pounds then would be worth around £2 million today. The arbitrary and unfair compensation cap should, at the very least, increase with inflation.”

Malkinson’s wrongful conviction was overturned after legal charity Appeal uncovered evidence that had been missed for years.

An independent review found that the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) had failed to investigate his case properly, leading to a delay in his exoneration.

He has since campaigned for changes to the law, ensuring that prison lodging costs are no longer deducted from compensation payments.

He is also advocating for automatic compensation for those who have their convictions overturned, saying: “The government owes the victim.”

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Andrew Malkinson suffered an atrocious miscarriage of justice, and we have issued an interim payment so he can begin to rebuild his life. We are actively considering the concerns he has raised.”

andrew malkinsoncompensation paymentjustice secretary shabana mahmoodwrongful imprisonmentwrongful rape convictionandrew malkinson compensation

Related News

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' re-release: Salman & Madhuri’s classic returns to UK, USA & Canada

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' re-release: Salman & Madhuri’s classic returns to UK, USA & Canada

'Captain America: Brave New World': Mixed reviews for Anthony Mackie’s MCU debut
Entertainment

'Captain America: Brave New World': Mixed reviews for Anthony Mackie’s MCU debut

16. Barfi Priyanka Chopra 9 PM
Film

Valentine's Day special: 17 distinctive Bollywood romances

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Lifestyle

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

More For You

Air India

The Amritsar-Birmingham and Amritsar-London Gatwick routes will each increase from three to four weekly flights, while Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will go from three to five weekly flights.

Air India to increase flights between UK and India from March 30

AIR INDIA will increase flight frequencies on key routes as part of its Northern Summer schedule, effective 30 March 2025.

In the UK, the airline will add three more flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, increasing from 21 to 24 weekly flights using a mix of A350-900 and upgraded B787-9 aircraft.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pablo-Escobar-merchandise-Getty

Escobar, killed by security forces in 1993, remains a figure of global interest, with his image appearing on souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs, and keychains. (Photo: Getty Images)

Colombia considers ban on Pablo Escobar merchandise

COLOMBIA’s Congress is considering a bill that would ban the sale of merchandise featuring drug lord Pablo Escobar and other convicted criminals.

The proposed law aims to curb the glorification of Escobar, who was responsible for thousands of deaths during his time leading the Medellín cartel, reported BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Polls show most Britons back assisted dying, with supporters calling for the law to reflect public opinion.

Assisted dying bill: Judge approval scrapped for expert panel safeguard

Eastern Eye

THE proposed new assisted dying law for terminally ill people will be amended to remove the requirement that a high court judge sign off on each case, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said on Tuesday (11).

Opponents of assisted dying said the change would weaken the safeguards around protecting vulnerable people from being coerced or pressured into taking their own lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

The assessment will shape structural reforms and examine protections for property rights and foreign investments

IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

Eastern Eye

A TECHNICAL team from the International Monetary Fund met Pakistan’s chief justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday (11) to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

The IMF team is in the country for a week-long trip to scrutinise the judicial and regulatory framework tackling governance and corruption as part of a £5.6 billion loan agreed last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Channel 4 reality show criticised for recreating refugee journeys

A poster of the show

Channel 4 reality show criticised for recreating refugee journeys

Eastern Eye

BRITAIN’S newest reality TV show has been slammed as “insensitive”, “voyeuristic” and even “nauseating” for recreating with six Britons the often fatal journeys made by thousands of refugees to the UK.

Titled Go Back to Where You Came From, the part-documentary, part-reality TV show by Channel 4 follows the group of six, who hold strong views both for and against immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc