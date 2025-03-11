In a Fitzrovia office adorned with a gallery, bar, library, and a magazine archive, Raoul Shah crafts stories that shape how we perceive brands. As cofounder and joint chief executive of Casbah Group (formerly Exposure), Shah has pioneered brand communications since 1993, creating a cultural bridge between companies and consumers long before social media existed.

Born to Kenyan Indian parents in London, Shah grew up between the streets of Golders Green and Camden Town, developing passions for football, skateboarding and music. His entrepreneurial spirit came naturally.

"My parents, Kenyan Indians, came to London in the 1950s. The Shahs are Gujarati traders who love buying and selling," he has said. "My father, Raju, ran a property and textile importing business on Margaret Street, near Exposure's offices. As a kid, I helped unload fabric bales from trucks."

After earning an honours degree in textile economics and management from the University of Manchester, where he now serves as a member of the board of governors, Shah's career began with a family connection. "In December '88, my dad suggested I reach out to the Shah family behind Pepe Jeans. Their MD, John Miln hired me. It felt like the best job – I could sit anywhere and ask questions," he recalled.

When Pepe prepared for sale, Shah made a pivotal move. "I suggested they pay me a small consultancy fee so I could work for myself. That was the start of Exposure." At just 24, he launched his agency, specialising in connecting brands with people, places, and events – creating social networks before Facebook existed.

While the digital revolution transformed marketing, Shah maintained his focus on human connection. "Digital and social media have created a sense of connection and access, yet people are lonelier than ever. Human contact is key to building relationships, binding communities, and moving forward. The speed and immediacy of screens have virtues, but nothing beats a real-time conversation."

Under his leadership, Exposure orchestrated iconic campaigns like Levi's Engineered Jeans launch and Nike's Sole Provider exhibition. The company evolved into The Casbah in 2019, becoming one of the UK's largest independent marketing firms with offices in London, New York, and Paris.

In October 2024, Shah launched Everything Ahead with Casbah cofounder Tim Bourne – a creative technology company with an AI Lab providing solutions for clients including Marie Curie and Pertemps.

Beyond his professional achievements, Shah's character emerges through unexpected passions. His childhood fascination with hotel ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs grew into a collection exceeding 500 pieces, culminating in a book collaboration with Pentagram's Domenic Lippa. His environmental conscience manifests through a Ugandan beekeeping programme and Exposure Earth, focused on sustainable business practices.

"Young people today subscribe more to brands than politics, giving brands immense power to drive change," he observed, highlighting the responsibility he believes companies hold.

Throughout three decades of industry evolution, Shah's leadership – characterised by honesty, humour, and kindness – has maintained Casbah's relevance and strengthened client relationships. His advice to his younger self reveals the philosophy behind his success: "Be kind, give more than you take, and try to remember people's names."