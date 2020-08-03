Ranveer Singh sets up his own production house?

Following in his superstar wife Deepika Padukone’s footsteps, the uber-cool Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is also set to foray into film production. Buzz has it that the Gully Boy (2019) actor is about to announce the launch of his own production house, Maa Kasam Films, soon.

A leading entertainment portal reports that Singh has been planning to launch his own production house for quite a long time now. In fact, he quietly registered the name of the production house on 28th December, 2017.

“The name Maa Kasam Films is just apt. It also gives a vibe that it is a production house that will focus on entertaining, massy films. That’s something that the industry badly needs. And he has grown up on masala Hindi films and he worships actors like Govinda, Anil Kapoor, the Khans, etc. Based on all these factors, we are sure he will make big-budget commercial entertainers,” an industry source tells the publication.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone also owns a production house called KA Films. The Padmaavat (2018) actress turned producer with the 2020 social-drama film Chhapaak, which she jointly produced with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films.

On the work front, Singh is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film ’83. The sports-drama also features Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Helmed by successful filmmaker Kabir Khan, the big-ticket film chronicles the Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup tournament.

After the release of ’83, Singh will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, co-starring Arjun Reddy (2017) fame Shalini Pandey. Shalini makes her Bollywood debut with the forthcoming venture.

