Ranveer Singh under heavy security after WhatsApp threat sparks extortion probe

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threat through a WhatsApp voice note from unidentified individuals, prompting heightened security at his Mumbai home, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Singh approached the police after receiving the message. In response, security arrangements around his residence in Central Mumbai were strengthened.

Police probe possible extortion link

Investigators suspect the threat may be linked to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with an alleged motive of extortion. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has launched an inquiry into the matter.

The development comes days after an incident in which shots were fired outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Recently, an unidentified assailant fired five rounds outside Shetty’s home. Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is currently absconding, purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing. Five individuals have since been arrested in connection with that case.

Tightened security raises residents’ concerns

In addition to Mumbai Police personnel, private security guards have been deployed at the housing society where Singh lives.

On Tuesday, the society’s managing committee wrote to the police expressing concern over the presence of armed guards in shared spaces. In their letter, they said the frequent movement of guards carrying weapons in areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children’s play area had caused unease among residents, raising questions about safety and comfort within the premises.

The investigation into the threat against Singh is ongoing.