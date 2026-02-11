Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ranveer Singh under heavy security after WhatsApp threat sparks extortion probe

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threat through a WhatsApp voice note

Ranveer Singh threat

Investigators suspect the threat may be linked to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

X/ RanveerOfficial
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Ranveer Singh received a threat via WhatsApp voice note from unidentified persons
  • Police have increased security at his Central Mumbai residence
  • Crime Branch suspects possible extortion angle linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang
  • Housing society raises concerns over armed guards in common areas

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threat through a WhatsApp voice note from unidentified individuals, prompting heightened security at his Mumbai home, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Singh approached the police after receiving the message. In response, security arrangements around his residence in Central Mumbai were strengthened.

Police probe possible extortion link

Investigators suspect the threat may be linked to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with an alleged motive of extortion. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has launched an inquiry into the matter.

The development comes days after an incident in which shots were fired outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Recently, an unidentified assailant fired five rounds outside Shetty’s home. Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is currently absconding, purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing. Five individuals have since been arrested in connection with that case.

Tightened security raises residents’ concerns

In addition to Mumbai Police personnel, private security guards have been deployed at the housing society where Singh lives.

On Tuesday, the society’s managing committee wrote to the police expressing concern over the presence of armed guards in shared spaces. In their letter, they said the frequent movement of guards carrying weapons in areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children’s play area had caused unease among residents, raising questions about safety and comfort within the premises.

The investigation into the threat against Singh is ongoing.

whatsappthreatinvestigationranveer singh

Related News

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us