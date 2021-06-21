Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
Ranveer Singh resumes work; shoots for a high-profile film

By: MohnishSingh

Last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), Ranveer Singh has resumed shooting post the state government of Maharashtra announced the decision to unlock the city of Mumbai after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a leading publication, “Ranveer has always been one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work. Clearly, with every production house vigilant about maintaining all protocols laid down by the government, it is exciting to see industry icons like Ranveer stepping out and wanting to contribute to the industry that has been plagued by the pandemic.”

Spilling some beans on the project that Singh has started shooting for, the source adds, “He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It is an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It’s such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting.”

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Reliance Entertainment’s much-awaited film ’83 which was originally slated to release on April 10, 2020. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to ’83, Singh also has Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The release date of both films is expected to be announced soon. Buzz has it that he will also headline Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, co-starring Alia Bhatt. An official announcement is highly awaited though.

