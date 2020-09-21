Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to reteam for a comic-caper?

The cop-drama Simmba, which was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018, saw Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh come together for the very first time. Almost two years after the earth-shattering success of the movie, Bollywood is buzzing with rumours that the duo might join forces once again and that too for a rib-tickling comic-caper. Yes, you read it right!

A popular entertainment portal quotes a source as saying, “Rohit has been looking to step outside the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe, and the lockdown gave him the time to work on an out-and-out comic script. When he narrated the basic idea to Ranveer, the actor was equally excited as he has not done a comedy film Rohit Shetty style before and agreed to come on board.”

The filmmaker is presently awaiting the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the movie was originally slated to release on 24th March, 2020. However, the makers had to put its release on hold due to the rising cases of Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government of India.

After Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty was supposed to work on the fifth installment of Golmaal. But now, it is thought that Golmaal Five with Ajay Devgn is delayed due to the pandemic and may not go into production before the end of 2021. An official announcement is awaited though.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is also waiting for the release of his ambitious film ’83 which could not enter theatres in April due to the same reason of the pandemic. There is no update on the new official release date of the Kabir Khan directorial. Though the makers are planning to release it towards the end of the year, everything depends on the reopening of theatres in India.

